Tracking every pick and trade made during the 2023 NBA Draft

NBA draft day is finally here, and the fireworks began hours before the San Antonio Spurs were officially on the clock.

The Golden State Warriors reportedly swapped Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in a stunning blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards. It was the third major trade of the early offseason period following the Phoenix Suns' acquisition of Bradley Beal, and the Boston Celtics sending out Marcus Smart to acquire Kristaps Porzingis.

And more big-time splashes could be imminent as the basketball world shifts its focus to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for Thursday night's draft. We know Victor Wembanyama will go No. 1 overall to the Spurs, but what will happen next? Will a team trade up for Scoot Henderson? Where does Brandon Miller land? What about the Thompson twins? Could Damian Lillard or Zion Williamson get moved?

Stay updated with every pick and trade made during the 2023 NBA Draft here:

What trades have been made in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Indiana Pacers reportedly traded the draft rights to Bilal Coulibaly (No. 7 pick) to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the draft rights to Jarace Walker (No. 8 pick) and two 2028 second-round picks.

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly traded Davis Bertans and the draft rights to Cason Wallace (No. 10 pick) to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the draft rights to Dereck Lively II (No. 12 pick).

The Sacramento Kings reportedly traded Richaun Holmes and the draft rights to Olivier-Maxence Prosper (No. 24 pick) to the Mavericks.

The Celtics reportedly traded the draft rights to Marcus Sasser (No. 25 pick) to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for the 31st pick and two future second-round selections.

The Celtics reportedly traded the draft rights to James Nnaji (No. 31 pick) to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for pick Nos. 34 and 39.

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly traded the draft rights to Leonard Miller (No. 33 pick) to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for two future second-round picks.

The Celtics reportedly traded the draft rights to Colby Jones (No. 34 pick) to the Kings for the No. 38 pick and a future second-round pick.

The Wizards reportedly traded the draft rights to Julian Phillips (No. 35 pick) to the Chicago Bulls.

The Orlando Magic reportedly traded the No. 36 pick to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a 2030 second-round pick and cash considerations.

NBA Draft picks so far in 2023

First round

Second round

Detroit: James Nnaji, C, Nigeria (traded to Charlotte through Boston) Denver (from Houston via Indiana): Jalen Pickett, PG, Penn State San Antonio: Leonard Miller, SF, G League Ignite (traded to Minnesota) Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta): Colby Jones, SG, Xavier (traded to Sacramento through Boston) Washington (from Portland via Atlanta, L.A. Clippers, Detroit, Cleveland and Boston): Julian Phillips, SF, Tennessee (traded to Chicago) Orlando Denver (from Washington via New Orleans and Oklahoma City) Sacramento (from Indiana) Charlotte (from Utah via New York) L.A. Lakers (from Dallas via Oklahoma City and Indiana) Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston) Washington (from Chicago via L.A. Lakers and Washington) Portland (from Atlanta) San Antonio (from Toronto) Memphis (from Minnesota) Atlanta (from New Orleans) Indiana (from L.A. Lakers) L.A. Clippers Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans) Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas) Brooklyn Phoenix Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte) Sacramento Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit) Memphis Washington (from Boston via Charlotte) Milwaukee

*Chicago and Philadelphia were each docked a 2023 second-round pick due to tampering violations