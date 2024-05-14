Track and field: CMCS girls are runner-up at Sleepy Eye

May 13—SLEEPY EYE — The Central Minnesota Christian girls track and field team finished second at the Sleepy Eye Meet on Monday.

The Bluejay girls finished with 47.5 points. River Valley — a co-op of Sleepy Eye, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, Springfield and Cedar Mountain — won with 71 points.

With 16 of 18 events scored, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop won the boys meet with 74 points. CMCS was third with 33 points.

Sophia Vogel won a pair of events for the CMCS girls. She took first in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.32 seconds. She also won the triple jump at 36 feet, 4 inches.

Hannah Graves (long jump, 13-11) and Morgan Groen (shot put, 29-7) added first-place finishes for the CMCS girls. The Bluejays also notched a win in the 4x100 relay.

The Bluejay boys placed first in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Nathan Wieberdink claimed the top spot in the discus with a toss of 146-7.