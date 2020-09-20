Tour de France verdict: Tadej Pogacar victory is a triumph to match completion of race itself during pandemic

One of the most extraordinary Tour de France editions in the history of cycling’s greatest race ended on Sunday night with its youngest champion in over a century almost completely speechless. “I cannot describe how I’m feeling right now,” Tadej Pogacar said from somewhere beneath his face mask. “It was a really amazing three weeks on the road.”

It certainly was. Pogacar could be forgiven for being tongue-tied. The Slovenian, who only turns 22 on Monday, was speaking to an audience of millions, having catapulted himself into the global sporting consciousness from nowhere in the space of 24hrs with one of the most astonishing rides ever seen in the sport. Pogacar’s individual time trial to the summit of La Planche des Belles Filles on Saturday will go down in cycling’s annals. Riding second from last on the road, he managed to turn a 57-second deficit to his compatriot and pre-race favourite, Primoz Roglic, into a 59-second advantage by the finish.

Roglic, the former ski jumper who had worn the maillot jaune for 11 days and had cycling’s newest superteam, Jumbo-Visma, protecting him day after day, was considered the favourite for the stage and the race. No one counted on the 21 year-old from Komenda, a tiny village in the Upper Carniola region of Slovenia with a population of less than one thousand. It was one of the great sporting muggings.

Pogacar has not come completely out of nowhere. He finished on the podium at last year’s Vuelta a España, winning three stages in the process. But this is the Tour de France. The best riders in the world focus exclusively on this race. And his team UAE Team Emirates were nowhere near a match for Jumbo-Visma. “It is incredible,” Pogacar conceded. “Standing here. It’s been an amazing three-week adventure. I have to thank everyone involved in all the preparations. All the hard work in the team, my family, everyone who supported me.”

As he was speaking, Roglic’s baby, which he was holding on the podium, briefly cried out. There was no crying from Roglic. The 30 year-old admitted he had shed tears in the wake of his collapse on La Planche des Belles Filles.

But his sportsmanship and his graciousness, which he had demonstrated when he interrupted Pogacar’s television interview on Saturday to congratulate him, and again in the press conference later, were once again in full evidence. Riding into Paris arm-in-arm for the final procession into Paris, both men smiling and laughing, it was clear their friendship had survived their enthralling battle. It was that sort of Tour. Perhaps the threat of Covid-19, the awareness that there were far greater problems out there, was a reminder that we should all be thankful to be here racing at all.

Paris looked stunning as ever, bathed in the red glow of a mid-September evening, the Arc de Triomphe lit up behind the podium.

Of course, the fact that it was already getting dark as the ceremony was taking place was another reminder that this Tour was taking place two months later than usual due to Covid-19. There were others. Only 5,000 fans were allowed on the Champs Elysées, lending the final day a less crowded, less hectic feel. It was also considerably cooler than normal.

That the race reached the French capital at all, though, was impressive; testament not only to protocols in place but to the bloodymindedness of organisers ASO and the French government.

There were times when it felt risky. Beginning in Nice three weeks ago, a city in one of France’s ‘red zones’ with particularly high infection rates, there was the ever-present threat of the two-strikes-and-you’re-out rule, with teams to be sent home if two or more of their 30-strong staff tested positive in a seven-day period.

But it always felt as if there was a determination to see it through. Christian Prudhomme, the race director, had boasted earlier this year that only the two World Wars had stopped Le Tour. That was beginning to look like the worst sort of hubris when Prudhomme himself tested positive on the first rest day. But in the end, over the course of almost four weeks, not one of the 176 riders who started the race tested positive, and only a handful of team members.

