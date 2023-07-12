Tour de France 2023 stage 11 LIVE: Peloton heading for sprint showdown in Moulins

Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France is a final opportunity for the sprinters before the road tilts up into the hills and mountains of the Alps.

The day begins in the university city of Clermont-Ferrand before the riders wind north and then east to Moulins, a small town on the Allier river. There is still some climbing to be done including three category-four hills along the route, but any breakaway is likely to be reeled by those teams with dedicated sprinters eyeing their only opportunity for a stage win between the two rest days.

Jasper Philipsen will be favourite here again having already collected all three victories on flat stages in this Tour. Caleb Ewan, Phil Bauhaus, Fabio Jakobsen and Dylan Groenewegen will all try to challenge if they can find the form and positioning to do so, and then there is Wout van Aert, the Jumbo-Visma superstar trying desperately to clinch a stage, and end his run of near misses.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the stage 11 route map, standings and latest updates below:

Tour de France stage 11 LIVE

Stage 11 is 180km flat route from Clermont Ferrand to Moulins

Jasper Philipsen favourite to win bunch sprint and fourth stage of Tour

Tour de France stage 11

15:46 , Luke Baker

37km to go: This is the last genuine chance for the sprinters to have their day in the sun for another week, so it’s no surprise that they weren’t going to let a breakaway get away today.

Poor old Daniel Oss is just being hung out to dry, about 25-30 seconds ahead of the peloton. They’ve got it completely under control. Matis Louvel (Arkea Samsic) and Andrey Amador (EF Education) gave it up and were hauled back in by the main group, by the way

Pidcock to bid for mountain bike world title

15:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Advertisement

Tom Pidcock will swap the Tour de France for his mountain bike when he targets a rainbow jersey at the UCI World Championships in Scotland at the start of August.

Pidcock is riding high in the top 10 of the general classification at the Tour this month, but the Olympic mountain bike champion will be back on the mud in Scotland as he headlines Great Britain’s 59-strong squad for the cross-country and downhill events.

The squad also includes 2021 world champion Evie Richards and six-time world champion Rachel Atherton.

Pidcock, the former European and under-23 world champion on the mountain bike, has picked up wins in both cross-country and short track events this season while balancing his ambitions on the road, and will be seen as one of the favourites for the cross-country race in Glentress.

Advertisement

“It’s been great so far this year to be able to include a good number of mountain bike World Cups in amongst my road races and taking two wins always boosts your confidence ahead of a World Championships,” the 23-year-old said.

“After a big three weeks on the road, it’s always great to pull on a GB jersey and have some fun back on the mountain bike - especially in front of a home crowd who I’m sure will show up and bring the atmosphere.”

Tom Pidcock waits for the start of stage two at the 2023 Tour de France (AP)

Tour de France stage 11 – day’s final climb completed

15:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

55km to go: The Côte de la Croix Blanche is done, and the peloton rolls on towards the finale in Moulins about 25 seconds behind this half-hearted breakaway.

The peloton climbs during stage 11 of the Tour de France (Reuters)

Tour de France stage 11 – breakaway still leads

15:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Advertisement

65km to go: Our three-man breakaway – Matis Louvel (Arkea Samsic), Andrey Amador (EF Education) and Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) – are still about half a minute up the road from the rest.

They are reaching the foot of the day’s final categorised climb: the Côte de la Croix Blanche (1.6km at 5.4%) shouldn’t prove too taxing and from there the road will be pretty flat all the way to the finish.

Stage 11 profile (letour)

How Mark Cavendish became a Tour de France legend

15:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

How Mark Cavendish would have loved to compete on a day like this one, a mostly flat ride destined for a sprint finish. We spoke to some of his former teammates and rivals about what made the Manx Missile so special:

How Mark Cavendish became a Tour de France legend – according to rivals and teammates

Tour de France stage 11 – breakaway still leads

14:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Advertisement

75km to go: A three-man breakaway got up the road earlier: Matis Louvel (Arkea Samsic), Andrey Amador (EF Education) and Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies).

They remain about 30 seconds up on the peloton, which has ticked over at a steady pace of around 42km/hr to ensure they don’t get too far down the road. This one is surely going to finish as a bunch sprint in Moulins, because that is what the mob wants.

Who are the challengers to Philipsen today?

14:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jasper Philipsen will be favourite here again having already collected all three victories on flat stages in this Tour.

Who can possibly challenge him? Among the pure sprinters, Caleb Ewan and Phil Bauhaus have both come close to winning stages already this Tour and will try to get amongst it once more. Fabio Jakobsen continues to struggle with his injuries from a crash in Nogaro and it is unclear whether he can compete for victory. Dylan Groenewegen has Tour stage wins on his palmarès but hasn’t always been able to position himself for the sprint finish in this Tour so far.

Advertisement

And then there is Wout van Aert. The Jumbo-Visma superstar has been trying desperately to clinch a stage, and probably should have won stage two in San Sebastian when Victor Lafay was allowed to escape from the final group and couldn’t be reeled in. Van Aert was controversially squeezed out of the race to the line on stage three in Bayonne, and was beaten in the stage-eight sprint in Limoges by Mads Pedersen.

Van Aert is clearly hurting at what has been a pretty unfortunate set of near misses. He will not want to go away from this Tour empty handed, even if there is the potential consolation of playing a key role in Jonas Vingegaard’s yellow jersey defence, and this could be an opportunity to finally get on the board with what would be a 10th career win at the Tour de France.

The Belgian was given a scare yesterday when he was told of rumours that he had to leave the Tour for the birth of his second child – his wife is due to give birth to a baby boy shortly after the race. But he confirmed to the media that he is not going anywhere yet. “I just did a quick call to my wife to check if everything’s alright and luckily she’s doing fine. So I don’t know where it’s coming from but I’m in the Tour for hopefully as long as possible.”

Jasper Philipsen beat Wout van Aert, background, on stage three (AFP via Getty Images)

Stage 11 preview: Can anyone stop Jasper Philipsen?

14:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Advertisement

Stage 11 has been under way for about two hours, without a huge amount of action to report so far. More on what’s happened in a moment. First, here’s a more detailed look at today’s stage – a sole second-week opportunity for the sprinters:

Tour de France stage 11 preview: Can anyone stop Jasper Philipsen?

Tour de France – stage 11 LIVE

14:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow live updates from the Tour de France today.