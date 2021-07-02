Tour de France - Tour de France 2021, stage eight – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

11:47 AM

Thomas losing time

Geraint Thomas, one of those riders that crashed in the opening few stages, has lost contact with the leading group and the Welshman currently trails by 1min 30sec. Chris Froome, meanwhile, is battling away in an effort to chase onto the rear of Thomas's group. This could be a very long and miserable day for the former team-mates.

11:44 AM

135km to go

Woet Poels has been caught by the leading group and the corners are being taken very gingerly, there quite a bit of resting water on the road surface and so the already battered and bruised bodies of these riders will not be wanting to add to their pain in any more falls.

11:39 AM

140km to go

Woet Poels is ploughing on, but his lead is negligible. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was just spotted riding toward the rear of the group containing most of the general classification contenders which is not a good sign. As mentioned, the roads are wet and the descent the riders are currently on looks a little tricky.

11:29 AM

146.5km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart sits up, presumably having been instructed to knock it off a little. A small group including Stefan de Bod (Astana-Premier Tech), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Michael Woods (ISN) has put some space between themselves and the rapidly dwindling bunch. Mark Cavendish is struggling on this climb which is not hugely surprising, but of more concern is the performance of Chris Froome who a few moments ago was in trouble at the rear of the peloton.

11:26 AM

147km to go

Former team-mates Woet Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) scurry off up the road after Thomas De Gendt's early move comes to nothing. Geoghegan Hart started today over 37 minutes down on general classification and so poses no threat here. Is he thinking of going for the stage, or maybe getting up the road so that he can help a team-mate – Richard Carapaz or Geraint Thomas – later in the day?

11:23 AM

Breaking away?

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) clips off the front, the breakaway specialist looking lively, while his team-mate falls out of the back of the group. The German sprinter is not designed for these climbs and is planning to race on the track at the Olympics so he may even be thinking of bailing.

11:20 AM

And they're off!

Christian Prudhome, the race director of the Tour de France, has popped his head out of his shiny red Skoda and dropped his flag to signify the start of today's race. It is uphill from the off on an uncategorised climb and it looks a little damp.

11:17 AM

So, what's on today's menu?

There are five categorised climbs, including three category one mountains, as the Tour enters the Alps. As if they have not been tested enough already, today is a huge day in the race for the general classification and one in which we will see if anybody is willing to test the mettle of Tadej Pogacar. It is widely assumed that Mathieu van der Poel will be losing his yellow jersey, but who will be taking control of that?

Stage eight profile – Tour de France 2021, stage eight – live updates - ASO

Here's a look at the all-important numbers from those climbs . . .

. . . and a breakdown of what points can be won in the mountains.

But what about those who only have eyes for the green jersey?

10:50 AM

Bonjour!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage eight at the Tour, the 150.8-kilometre run from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand.

A big day in the mountains lies in wait for, before we have a look at the stage though let's remind ourselves wwho will be wearing what.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will again be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, the Dutchman taking a 30sec lead over Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) into the stage, while Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) is third at 1min 49sec.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step) will again be wearing the maillot vert, the green jersey, as leader in the points competition.

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) will have the maillot à pois, the polka dot jersey, on his shoulders as leader in the mountains.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), meanwhile, will be in the maillot blanc, the white jersey awarded to the best young rider.

