Tour de France 2020, stage six — live updates

10:07 AM

Calm before the storm?

The riders are currently tapping away through the neutral zone en route to KMO where race director Christian Prudhomme will get the racing under way proper, but will there be a breakaway today ind if so, is it going to be a big one? Will the king of breaks Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) fancy his chances for the first time at this year's race after a quiet day on Wednesday for the popular Belgian?

09:52 AM

So, what's on the menu today?

At 191 kilometres, today will be a relatively long day in the saddle for the peloton. As you can see from the below profile, the opening 150km or so should not present too many difficulties for the bunch — or a breakaway — though once it reaches the fist categorised climb of the day, the category two Cap de Coste, the road will go up, up, up all the way to the summit of the mythical Mont Aigoual climb.

Tour de France 2020, stage six race profile

The intermediate sprint comes 65.5km from the finish. With today being another uphill finish, there are fewer points on offer at the line in the race for the green jersey and so I think we can expect a bit of a battle in Saint-Hippolyte-du-Fort should overnight leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) be within sniffing distance of each other. Should a breakaway go off, these two may even hitch along for the ride. Anyway, here's what is on offer today in the race for green . . .

And if polka dots are your thing, here's what is on offer in there . . .

I suspect today is going to be a race of two halves. The stage is due to get under way at 11.10am. I'll be back once I've made a pot of coffee to guide you through the day's action.

09:25 AM

As it stands . . .

Those familiar with the race, or stage racing in general, will realise that there are a number of jerseys on offer at the race, here's a very quick explainer for anybody that is new to the sport . . .

And here are the current leaders in the respective competitions . . .

09:10 AM

Morning

So here we are, the morning after the night before. The night in which Adam Yates (Mitcheton-Scott) will have got to take a stuffed lion back to his hotel room for the first time at the Tour de France. It may have been fortuitous, but when the history books are updated whenever this quite absorbing edition of the race concludes the authors will not care a jot. And neither, one suspects, will a number of British cycling fans who will have been delighted to see Yates join the list of Britons to wear the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour.

Before we have a brief look at today's stage and consider who may be holding their arms aloft in celebration later on this this afternoon, let's have a quick recap of what happened on Wednesday.

First up, here's our correspondent Tom Cary's verdict . . .

It was not how he would have imagined it happening, in his dreams. But Adam Yates on Wednesday became the ninth British rider to claim the most coveted jersey in cycling, the maillot jaune awarded to the leader of the Tour de France. The 28-year-old from Bury, who had been lying second in the general classification heading stage five, four seconds off the lead of the lead of Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Julian Alaphilippe, profited from an inexcusable mistake by the Belgian team, who gave Alaphilippe a bidon in the last 20km of the stage from Gap to Privas, which is against regulations. The penalty for an ‘illegal feed’ is 20 seconds. Yates was almost apologetic. He was already showered, changed and waiting on the team bus to return to his hotel when the call came through that he needed to hotfoot it to the podium ceremony. “I don’t think any rider wants to take the yellow jersey like this,” he admitted in a hastily-convened press conference shortly afterwards. “You want to do it by winning or taking time. I don’t think anyone wants to take it like this. But it is what it is.” Read Tom Cary's verdict in full right here

