Tour de France 2020, stage 13 — live updates

10:38 AM

Pinot attacks!

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) clips off the front, as does the veteran Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) who looked lively yesterday. In fact, he looked better than lively he finished the stage in second spot!

10:36 AM

165km to go

A number of riders have made a move, off in pursuit of the five-man breakaway. Jack Bauer (Mitchelton-Scott), Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Énergie), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marc Soler (Movistar), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Matteo Trentin (CCC) and Carlos Verona (Movistar) have all been let off the leash. Some of those will be eyeing the stage win, others thinking about the points at the intermediate sprint.

10:29 AM

Food for thought

View photos Julian Alaphilippe - GETTY IMAGES More

10:27 AM

De Gendt back in the bunch

Thomas De Gendt has returned to the peloton, Jumbo-Visma are monitoring closely on the front, not wanting too many riders joining that breakaway. Does that mean they are hoping to win the stage today?

10:23 AM

All change on the front

A few riders have been dropped by the breakaway who are setting a fierce pace. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Simon Geschke (CCC) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) lead the peloton by around 20 seconds, as Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) moves off the front in pursuit of the five-man group.

10:18 AM

180km to go

Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team-mates are sat near the front of the bunch, presumably hoping to add a few points to his tally in the race for the green jersey at the intermediate sprint which is positioned following a descent off a category two climb. The thinking there, I imagine, would be that they are assuming Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step) who currently leads the points classification will struggle on three climbs on the approach to the sprint where there are as many points on offer as there are for the stage win. In summary, the intermediate sprint will act as a kind of finish line for those chasing points today. Obviously they need to make it to the real finishing line.

10:14 AM

182km to go

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) bridge over to the breakaway which leads the stage by just 13sec.

10:11 AM

Breaking away . . .

Local rider Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) clips off the front along with Italian sprinter ​Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Énergie), polka-dot jersey holder Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale), former Tour de France stage winner Simon Geschke (CCC), Krists Neilands (Israel Start-up Nation), Nils Politt (Israel Start-up Nation) and Tejay van Garderen (EF Pro Cycling). That's quite a diverse group of riders which I guarantee will change soon.

10:02 AM

And they're off!

The race in on and a number of riders are sitting coiled, waiting to see if they fancy getting into the break of the day. I imagine if today's stage winner is to come from the break, then that leading group may have to first gain quite a decent lead over the general classification riders.

Story continues