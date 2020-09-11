Tour de France 2020, stage 13 — live updates

- Full results and standings after Marc Hirshi breaks Tour duck
10:38 AM
Pinot attacks!
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) clips off the front, as does the veteran Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) who looked lively yesterday. In fact, he looked better than lively he finished the stage in second spot!
10:36 AM
165km to go
A number of riders have made a move, off in pursuit of the five-man breakaway. Jack Bauer (Mitchelton-Scott), Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Énergie), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marc Soler (Movistar), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Matteo Trentin (CCC) and Carlos Verona (Movistar) have all been let off the leash. Some of those will be eyeing the stage win, others thinking about the points at the intermediate sprint.
10:29 AM
10:27 AM
De Gendt back in the bunch
Thomas De Gendt has returned to the peloton, Jumbo-Visma are monitoring closely on the front, not wanting too many riders joining that breakaway. Does that mean they are hoping to win the stage today?
10:23 AM
All change on the front
A few riders have been dropped by the breakaway who are setting a fierce pace. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Simon Geschke (CCC) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) lead the peloton by around 20 seconds, as Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) moves off the front in pursuit of the five-man group.
10:18 AM
180km to go
Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team-mates are sat near the front of the bunch, presumably hoping to add a few points to his tally in the race for the green jersey at the intermediate sprint which is positioned following a descent off a category two climb. The thinking there, I imagine, would be that they are assuming Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step) who currently leads the points classification will struggle on three climbs on the approach to the sprint where there are as many points on offer as there are for the stage win. In summary, the intermediate sprint will act as a kind of finish line for those chasing points today. Obviously they need to make it to the real finishing line.
10:14 AM
182km to go
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) bridge over to the breakaway which leads the stage by just 13sec.
10:11 AM
Breaking away . . .
Local rider Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) clips off the front along with Italian sprinter Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Énergie), polka-dot jersey holder Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale), former Tour de France stage winner Simon Geschke (CCC), Krists Neilands (Israel Start-up Nation), Nils Politt (Israel Start-up Nation) and Tejay van Garderen (EF Pro Cycling). That's quite a diverse group of riders which I guarantee will change soon.
10:02 AM
And they're off!
The race in on and a number of riders are sitting coiled, waiting to see if they fancy getting into the break of the day. I imagine if today's stage winner is to come from the break, then that leading group may have to first gain quite a decent lead over the general classification riders.
09:53 AM
And who does today's course suit?
One for the really, really strong baroudeurs — Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) — or will it be a flyweight climber from a breakaway? A Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) or Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo). Equally, it could be a day for the general classification contenders to test each other, in which case the smart money would have to be on Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) or Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), but don't discount Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) who is in fine form and today will be racing on his home roads, so will know this tricky terrain like the back of his hand. By the way, all of the climbs are relatively short — by grand tour standards — but are perfectly suited to an aggressive rider and so there may be ambushes out on the roads this afternoon. Am hoping this will be another cracker. Racing starts in just over 10 minutes.
09:40 AM
So, what's on the menu today?
In summary, today's stage is an absolute brute, look at it. Although many will not be familiar with the seven categorised that pepper this stage through the Massif Central, there are some really tough tests for the riders, specifically the final climb of the the day the Pas de Peyrol that pitches up to 15% in gradient at one point, but has three kilometres with have an average of over 11%.
Here's a breakdown of those climbs in numbers . . .
The intermediate sprint is roughly at the midway point in the stage. With today finishing on an uphill stretch, there are fewer points on offer in the race for the green jersey on the line.
Interestingly, there are bonus seconds on offer on the summit of the penultimate climb of the day, the category two col de Neronne which may inspire some action from the general classification contenders. These time bonuses are awarded in addition to those given on the finishing line for the first three riders, and are earned at specific points on just eight stages. The first three riders to summit the Neronne will have 8, 5 and 2 seconds taken off their overall time.
09:30 AM
As it stands . . .
Those familiar with the race, or stage racing in general, will realise that there are a number of jerseys on offer at the race, here's a very quick explainer for anybody that is new to the sport . . .
And here are the current leaders in the respective competitions . . .
But if you want to take a closer look at the details, here you go . . .
09:20 AM
Morning
And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 13 at the 107th edition of the Tour de France, the 191km run from Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal. Before we have a look at today's stage, let's have a recap of what happened yesterday. First up, here's Tom Cary's verdict from what was a thoroughly entertaining stage . . .
Marc Hirschi, who has been arguably the revelation of this Tour so far, eventually took victory in the stage from Chauvigny to Sarran, attacking in the final 30km after brilliant work from Sunweb and then holding off a formidable chase.
It was a popular and hugely deserved win for the 2018 Under-23 world champion following his second place finish behind Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step} on stage two and then his agonising near miss in Laruns last weekend, when he rode for 80km on his own only to be caught by a select group of general classification favourites on the final run-in.
