Caleb Ewan triumphs and Geraint Thomas crashes again amid claims it is 'suicide' to continue in scorching Tour de France heat

Australia's Caleb Ewan (C) celebrates as he wins on the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France - AFP

Geraint Thomas survived yet another crash at a sweltering Tour de France on Tuesday as riders claimed it would be “suicide” to keep sending them out in 40C heat.

The Welshman, who remains second in the general classification, 1min35sec behind Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe [Deceuninck-QuickStep], hit the deck when his gears jammed in a “freak” accident roughly 40km into Stage 16, a 177km loop around Nimes.

An otherwise unremarkable stage, won by Australia’s Caleb Ewan [Lotto-Soudal] from a bunch sprint, ended in controversy as riders hit out at being made to ride for over four hours in a heatwave. Peter Sagan, the triple world champion and one of the biggest stars in cycling, was the most outspoken.

“If it's as hot as this in the mountains the CPA [riders’ union] should do something,” said the Slovak, looking ahead to the three brutal Alpine stages that begin on Thursday and which will decide this race. “They should do something to protect us. That's what we pay them for.”

Slicing his throat with his hand, Sagan added: “If it’s this hot in the mountains, it will be suicide.”

Thomas's geared jammed early on in stage 16, causing him to crash Credit: Getty images

Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal agreed that it had been dangerously hot and humid, with both team cars running out of water bottles after 90km. “Today is very, very hot, everybody knows that, but after 90km we had both cars empty with bidons,” said Portal, adding that Ineos set out with 10 bottles for each of their eight riders. “It was probably the same with other team cars.

“Also humid,” he added. “The guys, especially the breakaway, must be very very tired.”

It remains to be seen what effect the extreme heat will have on the battle for yellow; whether any of the general classification contenders suffer long term. Wednesday’s stage sees the peloton slog 200km across country from Pont du Gard to Gap.

Alaphilippe may already be feeling it. The race leader defied yellow jersey protocol on Tuesday night, leaving the finish area straight after anti-doping control and declining to do any media in the mixed zone or at the post-stage press conference. He was understood to be dehydrated.

Thomas, who stands to the inherit the yellow jersey should Alaphilippe fall away, will just be happy still to be in contention after his third crash of this race and his fourth in the space of a month. The Welshman was rounding a bend in the road when his gears “jumped and jammed”.

“It was just a freak thing,” he told ITV afterwards. “I knew the race wasn't on so I just got back into the group, it's just frustrating.”

Thomas - who was forced to pull out of the Tour of Switzerland last month after hitting his head in a high speed crash - has now hit a metal barrier on stage one in Brussels, crashed again on stage 8 into Saint-Etienne and then again here. None of the crashes were his fault but he is certainly living dangerously.

He spent a while holding on to the side of the Ineos team car on Tuesday, being checked over by a doctor, but reported no ill effects. Bradley Wiggins, commentating for Eurosport, said he thought the Briton would be fine.

“Normally you’d say it’s not ideal,” Wiggins admitted, “but with G… I just spoke to the Ineos team and they just brushed it off – said ‘G will be fine’. This is the guy who rode the [2013] Tour de France with a broken pelvis. He’s so resilient, he’s so mentally tough. He’ll put this to one side now and will be focusing on tomorrow.”

It is often only in the days following a crash that a rider knows for sure whether he has escaped unscathed, however. Thomas’s body may be bruised, he may not sleep well. The accumulation of crashes may begin to tell.

It is perhaps worth noting that Thomas managed to get through the whole of last year’s race without once hitting the ground.

Asked whether crashes come looking for him, the 2018 champion replied: “Sometimes, but like I say, it was such a freak thing. I just took off an old scar so it was new skin bleeding. I'm alright. I just saw [the doctor], he sprayed some water on me and that was it. He just wanted to chat with me, it's all good.”

Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang was not so lucky, breaking his left hand and abandoning the race following a crash towards the end of the stage.

4:48PM

Update on Geraint Thomas from Ineos directeur sportif Nico Portal

I think he's OK, a bad surprise but he's all good. Maybe just a small, minimal issue, but all good. We didn't talk about why it happened, but it was all on his left side. To be honest, it was very hot. In the car it went up to 41, 42 degrees, so the guys must be very tired, especially the breakaway.

4:37PM

Ewan's thoughts

I felt so bad today during the day, the heat really got to me. I almost told Max to get off the front because I was suffering. I have extra motivation today though because my wife and daughter were here.

Ewan

4:33PM

CALEB EWAN WINS STAGE 16

Viviani waiting, Ewan there too, Sagan down the middle, Ewan wins!! Viviani had the line down the barrier but the Australia sneaks through the middle! That was electric.

4:32PM

500m to go

Into a headwind, Ewan waiting, Kristoff there. Matthews in the mix.

4:32PM

1km to go

<!--td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Katusha-Alpecin riders prominent out the front. Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma, Hol) and Caleb Ewan(Lotto-Soudal, Aus) tight together.

4:31PM

2km to go

Peloton can see the breakaway and reel them in. Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe, Ita) with the key contribution. Some effort from the breakaway though, Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team, Pol) the last to be caught.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) left on his own as Oss drops back.

4:29PM

3km to go

Few tight bends entering the town, that must get everyone twitchy. Gap is still 11 seconds, they're digging deep. The peloton with work to do but Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Ita) is lurking.

4:27PM

5km to go

Riders almost back at their hotels and pools where they've spent the last two days in Nimes. One final push. Gap still 10 seconds as the breakaway cling on.

Crash! One from UAE another from Dimension-Data, both back up.

4:25PM

7km to go

Another chunk taken out of the gap. The peloton looming in the background.

A dozen seconds. André Greipel (Arkéa-Samsic, Ger) getting a run out the front of the peloton as the gap drops under 10 seconds.

4:22PM

10km to go

Everyone battling now as the gap increases to 22 seconds.

French fans are really starting to dream, aren't they. Will it be Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ, Fra) or Alaphilippe? I wasn't actually on this planet the last time a Frenchman won the tour (apologies).

4:18PM

13km to go

Julien Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick Step, Fra) in a good position, inside the first 10 riders of the peloton.

Enric Mas (Deceuninck - Quick Step, Spa) another taking a break out the back, well inside the time limit though. Big few days ahead for him.

Gap just 17 seconds now, the lowest it has been all day, as we head uphill.

4:14PM

15km to go

Still 36 seconds.

Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team, Pol) leads the breakaway quintet as they find a patch of much-appreciated shade. Some view, that.

Nimes

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) and the great Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma, Ger) are done for the day.

4:07PM

20km to go

Back at the front the breakaway are 44 seconds ahead, travelling at 52km/h.

Fuglsang was tipped before the Tour for success but his campaign is over. He was ninth in the GC.

4:00PM

25km to go

Crash at the back! Jakob Fuglsang (Astana, Den) a big name down. Doctor has arrived, lots of his team-mates have stopped. That's a huge worry. We'll see if he's fit enough to continue.

Ah, the helmet's off. Doctors having a chat but Fuglsang can't continue! Disaster for the Dane. He's abandoning. Applause from the crowd.

3:55PM

30km to go

38 seconds.

A handy explanation of what to expect from today's finish, by someone who used to ride a bit...

3:49PM

35km to go

Gap now 50 seconds.

As things stand, there shouldn't be any major changes with the GC.

3:43PM

40km to go

And now it's back down to 35 seconds. Hey, peloton, just put them out of their misery.

Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team, Pol), Paul Ourselin (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra), Lars Bak (Dimension Data, Den), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, Fra) have been out the front all afternoon long.

3:37PM

45km to go

Breakaway gap dropped to just 22 seconds, and you feared that was that. But now they've moved clear again, up to 55 seconds. Order restored.

The breakaway group featuring Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland and CCC Team (R) Credit: VELO

3:30PM

50km to go

Ineos leading the peloton for a stint as the main group start to get moving, cutting the gap to 45 seconds. Now 30!

There was talk earlier on of some crosswind when we arrived at this point, so you can see why the leading teams don't want to be mucking around and find themselves caught out by the elements.

3:18PM

60km to go

Just witnessed a sheep disaster from some farmers attempting to impress the helicopter. They didn't really look yellow, more of a muddy brown, and never managed to fit the shirt formation laid out for them (they had no chance, it was enormous) as they were herded from one pen to another. A different sort of (disastrous) entertainment, but still great #content.

Race wise, the gap is back to a minute.

3:10PM

65km to go

Gap starting to shrink, under a minute, then under 50 seconds. Been a tough old slog out the front.

No risks today (so far) for this man in the yellow jersey.

Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck-Quick-Step Credit: VELO

3:02PM

70km to go

On rolls the breakaway, about 1'05" ahead but waiting to be caught. It's a cruel old game. They're currently passing plenty of fans lining the streets of Anduze.

Goodness me, hello there! A nice toot from the train as the riders pass him.

train

2:50PM

Bak first over the climb

And so after that 4.20% average gradient, Lars Bak (Dimension Data, Den) takes the single point and €200. His first mountain point of the Tour.

The Ineos boys powering on...

2:48PM

80km to go

We have a climb coming up, the only one of the day. Here's what's on offer and the current standings.

2:45PM

83km to go

Ahh, now the gap starts shrinking, down to 1'05".

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) off to the side of the road, mechanical problems it looks like. Something caught in his bike, removed and he's fixed it even before the mechanic can get there.

Sagan

2:40PM

90km to go

A reminder of the five of the front: Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team, Pol), Paul Ourselin (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra), Lars Bak (Dimension Data, Den), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, Fra).

Wisniowski coming back to the car for some water and who can blame him, it sure looks warm. A friend in France, near Angoulême, has just informed me the temperature is around 40 degrees. Blimey.

No change in the gap time.

2:22PM

100km to go

How hot? This hot.

water

Gap is 1'20" now. That's not going to be enough.

Here are those results from the sprint:

And how the virtual points classification shapes up as a result.

2:09PM

Lars Bak wins the intermediate sprint

The veteran Lars Bak (Dimension Data, Den) is first over the line in Vallérargues. Full results coming up.

And Viviani leads in the rest.

2:06PM

110km to go

The incident with Thomas aside, this has still been a relaxed day ahead of the Alps, coming off a rest day too. Less suffering today.

Still the same the five riders up the front, gap is 1'25" or so.

Peloton takes it easy in the first part of flat stages? Not today!



Juan Antonio Flecha on the Eurosport bike chats to Servais Knaven, the Team Ineos sporting director, who says Thomas is fine.

Everyone is a bit nervous with the wind and it's super warm. The end of the tour is coming. Everyone is getting tired. Fingers crossed for the rest of the stage everyone comes in safe. There could be some cross wind in the final.

1:59PM

Away from the Tour, an exclusive from Tom Cary on Mark Cavendish

Cavendish will return to competition at Adriatica Ionica on Thursday.

1:51PM

120km to go

Thomas unsurprisingly has caught up with the peloton. Having a chat with the Ineos car, as he gets a bit of water on that knee graze.

thomas

In terms of the race, the gap has dropped to 1'30" now.

1:39PM

130km to go

Geraint Thomas with a crash! Clips the curb of the road coming round the corner and off he comes, looks as though his pedal clipped the surface. Upright now, gets a new bike and he'll play catch up. Doesn't look that hurt, a slight graze to his knee. Should get back to the bunch soon enough, currently 50 seconds back from the peloton.

1:25PM

140km to go

And now the gap widens, out to two minutes.

Worth the wait for those Pont du Gard snaps. Sign me up for a kayak down by the river.

Credit: REUTERS

1:10PM

150km to go

Maybe it's just by chance, but I can't remember blogging a day of the tour where Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma, Ger) wasn't leading the peloton.

Gap dropping to 1'10", still the same quintet up the top:

Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team, Pol), Paul Ourselin (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra), Lars Bak (Dimension Data, Den), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, Fra)

1:02PM

155km to go

Now the lead is 1'15" seconds, having stretched at one point to 90 seconds.

Look at that. Marvellous. I will now spend the next 10 minutes waiting for photos of riders crossing the Pond du Gard.

Pont

12:52PM

160km to go

Gap now over a minute, creeping towards 1'10". No one seems that fussed. Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma, Ger) leading the peloton and taking on a bit of ice. It'll get very hot today, not a lot of wind.

Isn't this nice from Saturday. Good reminder of what it all means.

12:42PM

169km to go

Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team, Pol), Paul Ourselin (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra) and Lars Bak (Dimension Data, Den) have caught up with Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits, Fra) to make a five-man breakaway.

Nearly 45 seconds back to the yellow jersey.

12:37PM

We're racing - 174km to go

And it's busy too. We've lost 3km with that delay. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb, Hol) has not started I'm afraid.

An uphill start to the ride, think we have 15 or so breaking away from the pack.

12:32PM

Not sure how to feel about a looping route

But that's me being picky.

Your favourites today: Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma, Hol), Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Ita), Caleb Ewan(Lotto-Soudal, Aus) and some bloke in green called Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk).

Slightly delayed start, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates, Nor) with a few mechanical issues. Well, a flat tyre.

Here's the sensational Le Pont de Gard for you.

Pont de Gard

12:27PM

Our man on the course

12:21PM

We're rolling

5.5km to the départ réel.

12:17PM

Nimes to Nimes

A day for the sprinters. Just the one climb, plus an intermediate sprint, as we start off and finish in Nimes.

Nimes

12:15PM

The Tour up close

Lovely report here from Molly McElwee on the action in France.

It was a wonder how every bump in the road, each patch of melting tarmac and gravelly turn could be negotiated safely by the peloton, and how little of the hair-raising vistas, hordes of caravans and throngs of roadside fans the riders could even see.

Great Britain's Simon Yates Credit: AFP

11:41AM

Welcome along

Hi everyone. Hope you're all rested after Monday's break. Expecting better conditions today than the rainy, grim end to stage 15 in Foix, although I must say those conditions are quite fun to watch. Less so to ride, you expect. That picture of Julien Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick Step, Fra) at the top is quite glorious.

Speaking of Alaphilippe, that first crack that he showed on Sunday seems to have quietened down the scrutiny surrounding his performance. Which seems a bit absurd in a way, doesn't it? Only believing that someone is legitimate when they start to fail. That's the Tour, I guess.

Will he lose more time today? There's excitement around Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ, Fra) and a fair bit of expectation surrounding Egan Bernal (Ineos, Col). Maybe too much expectation given his age (22) and number of grand tours (two).

Here's Sir Dave Brailsford on having Bernal and Geraint Thomas (Ineos, GB) near the top.

I think we’re the only team with two riders high up in the GC and I think we have to adapt to the situation. I don’t think there’s a single tactic that you can just go ‘We’ll deploy that’. I think you adapt as the days evolve, minute by minute nearly.

Anyway, here's what lies ahead today.

stage 16

...and here's what is offer in the race for the polka dot jersey...

...and for those chasing the points jersey, there's this:

11:19AM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

11:18AM

As it stands...

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after 15 days of racing.

11:08AM

Last two days of the Cycling Podcast

Join Richard, Lionel and François as they answer questions about the Tour de France sent in by The Cycling Podcast listeners. We also hear a quick update from Television's Daniel Friebe.

If the finish to yesterday’s stage was exciting, stage 15 to Foix was a thriller from start to finish and leaves everyone going into the second rest day still wondering who is going to win the Tour de France.

The momentum is with Thibaut Pinot, winner on the Col du Tourmalet yesterday and the man who made the biggest gains again today. And yet his fellow Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe still holds the yellow jersey and will have to be reeled in when the race reaches the Alps next week.

With the rest day to come, Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau reflect on the best Tour for decades and ask what is going to happen next.

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Rapha and Science In Sport.