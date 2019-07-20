Tour de France 2019, stage 14 results and standings: Thibaut Pinot wins as Julian Alaphilippe extends overall lead

Julian Alaphilippe crosses the line on top of the Tourmalet on what was another great day for French cycling - EPA

Geraint Thomas saw this Tour de France hopes fade on the brutal slopes of the Tourmalet as he lost contact with the main favourites in the final kilometre before Thibaut Pinot took victory.

Julian Alaphilippe once again defied expectations to finish second in the yellow jersey while Welshman Thomas was distanced and finished 36 seconds after Pinot.

It was a dramatic finish to another stage which rewrote the general classification as contenders were dropped one-by-one on the Tourmalet, with Adam Yates and Dan Martin seeing their overall hopes effectively ended.

The Tour continues on Sunday with stage 15, the 185km run from Limoux to Foix, and concludes in Paris on July 28.