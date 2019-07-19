Tour de France 2019, stage 13 results and standings: Julian Alaphilippe wins time trial in Pau to extend his lead

Julian Alaphilippe extended his lead on general classification following his second stage win at this year's Tour de France, Friday's individual time trial around Pau - AFP or licensors

Julian Alaphilippe produced the time trial of his life at the Tour de France to extend his lead in the yellow jersey with victory on stage 13 in Pau.

Alaphilippe completed the lumpy 27km course in a time of 35 minutes flat, beating second-placed Geraint Thomas by 14 seconds to extend his lead in yellow to 86 seconds.

It was an outstanding result from the Frenchman, not a renowned time triallist, as he defied expectations that defending champion Thomas would begin to assert his authority over the race.

The Tour continues on Saturday with stage 14, the 117.5km run from Tarbes to Tourmalet, and concludes in Paris on July 28.