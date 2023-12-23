Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as VAR cancels Dominic Calvert-Lewin strike

Richarlison turns home Tottenham’s opening goal (Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham are looking to build on their strong form with a third successive win as they take on Everton in north London.

Ange Postecoglou is without the suspended Yves Bissouma, however, as well as the injured James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic, and comes up against an Everton side in good form themselves under Sean Dyche, having won all four of their Premier League games in December thus far.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Emerson, Sarr, Skipp, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison. Subs:Hojbjerg, Gil Salvatierra, Dier, Lo Celso, Forster, Phillips, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Harrison, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Keane, Danjuma, Virginia, Beto, Andre Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Lonergan, Hunt.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Goal! Richarlison gives Spurs early lead, Tottenham 1-0 Everton (9 min)

Goal! Son Heung-min adds another, Tottenham 2-0 Everton (18 min)

VAR! Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal ruled out for a foul

Tottenham Hotspur FC 2 - 0 Everton FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:40

WIDE! Mykolenko threads it forward for Garner, who squares it into Gomes' feet when the midfielder's run isn't picked up. Instead of going across goal, he tries to catch out Vicario at his near post, only to fire it into the side netting.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:37

GREAT SAVE! It's brilliant work from Kulusevski, who just wants it more than Patterson as he nudges him away from the ball. He the takes the shot before Tarkowski can slide in, but Pickford reacts quickly to tip it wide of the near post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:37

Yellow Card André Filipe Tavares Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:35

Third change for Spurs now, and it's another attacking player coming on as Lo Celso replaces Sarr.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:35

Everton's frustration is starting to show a little bit now as Mykolenko gets tight to Porro to stop his run. He's got his hands all over the right-back to stop his run, and he gives away a free-kick.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:33

Everton win their fifth corner of the game, and McNeil whips this one right on top of the keeper. He just about manages to punch it away with Branthwaite in front of him, but the referee deems that a foul before Garner can pick out a follow-up cross.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:31

There's a bit of a scramble in Spurs' box with players from both sides struggling to get a toe to the ball. Calvert-Lewin comes closest to tapping it towards goal, but Davies hooks it away just in time.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:28

GOOD SAVE! Everton commit bodies forward in attack only to be caught out on the counter again. Spurs surge forward, with Emerson leading the charge down the left before drilling a shot on goal, but Pickford pushes it away.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:28

Substitution Jack David Harrison Arnaut Danjuma Adam Groeneveld

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:26

Spurs' second change of the game sees Richarlison replaced by Hojbjerg, which means Son will move forward to play through the middle.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:25

OFF THE POST! Harrison curls a cross in with the outside of his boot, and Garner finds a pocket of space to drill his low shot across goal. Vicario is beaten, but his shot skims the side of the post on its way out of play.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:23

Since winning three Premier League away games in a row against Spurs between 2006-07 and 2008-09, Everton have only picked up seven points in 14 visits there (W1 D4 L9).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:21

Spurs break quickly on the counter once more, and Johnson is starting to find a lot of space down the right. Skipp switches it out to him once more, but his cross is too high for everybody as it bounces out for a throw-in on the far side.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:19

GOOD SAVE! Kulusevski sweeps it out to Johnson on the right, and his first cross is blocked, but it comes straight back to him. This time, he pulls it back to Sarr on the edge of the box, but his shot is blocked by Pickford at the near post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:17

Spurs are back to keeping possession here, but it's all in front of Everton. Their main aim is to try and regain their earlier rhythm after it was disrupted by the disallowed goal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:16

NO GOAL! The referee is asked to go over to the monitor to have a look at the build-up to the goal. It's judged that Gomes fouls Emerson as he dispossesses him, and the goal is ruled out. Safe to say, Dyche isn't happy with that decision at all.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:14

CALVERT-LEWIN PULLS ONE BACK! Or does he? It's not the best pass from Vicario to Emerson, but he's then caught on the ball by Gomes, who then gets his head up to slide in Calvert-Lewin. He takes the shot first time, firing it low into the bottom corner, but VAR is having a look at this...

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:13

Assist André Filipe Tavares Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:12

Goal Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:12

It's another lovely sweeping Spurs move through the middle of the pitch, but their final pass is just letting them down at the moment. Son looks to thread it out to Johnson but overhits it straight out of play.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:10

Spurs have started the half on the front foot, and are helped by a loose pass out from Tarkowski as he gifts it to Skipp. He switches it out to Emerson, who tries to feed Kulusevski, but he's sandwiched between two defenders and can't control it.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:07

Everton get us back under way for the second half!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:07

Substitution Cristian Gabriel Romero Eric Jeremy Edgar Dier

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:01

Postecoglou will be the happier of the two managers at half-time, but given the problems that Everton have caused them, he won't be sitting comfortably at this stage. After Son's goal, they didn't manage a single shot, and he'll want them to get their attacking threat back. Everton have shown good signs despite being behind, and Dyche will know that the next goal could change everything, his side just need to be more clinical.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:57

Spurs are in control at the break with a 2-0 lead over Everton. They got off to a bright start, with Richarlison tapping in Johnson's cross from close range to put Spurs ahead against his former club. Just under 10 minutes later, they doubled their lead as Son was on hand to drill in the rebound of Johnson's saved shot. Everton have had chances though, with Vicario having to make good saves to deny Calvert-Lewin, Garner and Harrison.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:51

HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-0 EVERTON.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:50

McNeil swings a deep corner into the box that clears everyone, but some of the Everton players are just asking a question of the referee. Kulusevski has a fistful of Onana's shirt to stop him jumping, but nothing's given.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:48

GOOD SAVE! It's a wonderful pass from Gomes on the left as he switches it out to Harrison down the right. He carries it into the box before drilling a low shot towards the far bottom corner, but Vicario gets down quickly to block it.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:47

Emerson just isn't tracking Harrison's runs down the right and he has space to pull it back to Gomes this time. The substitute flicks it onto Mykolenko, but he wasn't expecting it and it bounces off his shin and wide of the post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:45

Everton are starting to get a lot of joy down their right side now, and Harrison pulls it back to pick out Garner on the edge of the D once more. He puts his laces through the shot, but Vicario gets down to hold it at his near post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:43

It's another good run by Patterson down the right, but his pullback is just behind Gomes. Mykolenko meets it at the far post, but as he slides in, he hits his shot against another ball that's been thrown back onto the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:42

Branthwaite goes long over the top and Calvert-Lewin has a Spurs defender on either side of him, with Vicario also rushing off his line. The forward pokes it away before the keeper clumsily catches his shin with his arm, but the referee gives a quick shake of his head.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:40

It's better from Everton here as they patiently work it upfield, but it's all in front of Spurs at the moment. McNeil tries to open up some space down the left, but Porro doesn't give him any freedom.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:38

Spurs have had 74 per cent possession so far, but they're just starting to get a little complacent in their own half. Emerson gives it away this time, but luckily for him, Davies is behind him to get it away.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:36

It's a sloppy pass out from the back by Vicario, and Calvert-Lewin stretches to cut it out before spreading it to Harrison. His cross is cut out by Romero, but his clearance is only as far as Garner on the edge of the D. His volley is straight at the keeper.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:34

Richarlison has now scored four goals in his last three games, doubling his tally from his first 39 appearances for Spurs (two). He's now the 13th different player to score against Everton in the Premier League having previously played for them in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:32

Everton just can't get out of their own half at the moment, though they're trying to press high upfield. Richarlison gets around them to fizz a low cross into the middle, but only Tarkowski is in there.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:30

Spurs are upping the pressure once more, and Son picks out Kulusevski's overlapping run down the right with a lovely flick. He wins a corner, but Porro hits the first man with his delivery.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:27

Onana wraps his arms around Emerson to stop his run through the middle. He can have no arguments with that yellow card.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:25

Substitution Idrissa Gana Gueye André Filipe Tavares Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:24

Yellow Card Idrissa Gana Gueye

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:24

Gueye lunged in on Sarr to win the ball back but ended up catching Richarlison with the follow-through. He hurt himself in the challenge, and now goes down in need of treatment.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:22

Gueye dinks another long ball over the top, this time with Garner chasing it down. Vicario comes out of his box again, a little more hesitant than last time, but clears his lines comfortably.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:19

Goal Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:19

CHANCE! There were a few hearts in mouths for the Spurs fans then as Vicario raced out of his box to clear a long ball before McNeil. His header falls straight to Calvert-Lewin, who goes for the long-range strike at the empty goal, but it flies wide.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:18

GREAT SAVE! Everton are growing back into this game here, and Mykolenko finds space down the left to clip a good cross into the box. Calvert-Lewin gets in front of Davies to thump a header at goal, but Vicario tips it wide.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:17

Patterson goes for the direct route again for the visitors, and Calvert-Lewin does well to hold off Skipp long enough to bring it down. He lays it off to Onana, who tries a one-two with McNeil, but the return cross is fizzed straight out of play.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:14

OVER! It only takes a couple of passes to cut through Everton this time, as Davies goes long to Son, who picks out Emerson's overlap. He fizzes it into Johnson at the first post, but he lifts his first-time effort over the bar. Pickford is furious with his defenders for how easy that was.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:13

That goal has settled Spurs a little bit and they're looking a lot more comfortable in possession. They're knocking it around neatly, but it's all in front of Everton at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:11

Assist Brennan Price Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:10

Goal Richarlison de Andrade

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:09

The referee plays an advantage to Spurs when Son goes down, but they can't use it as Skipp is dispossessed. Harrison quickly breaks on the counter and spreads it out to Calvert-Lewin, but Romero slides in to stop him from getting a shot away.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:08

Tarkowski cuts out Porro's throughball and instantly tries to catch out Spurs with a long ball over the top. His pass is played between McNeil and Calvert-Lewin though, and neither can get close to it.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:06

SAVE! The corner is only half-cleared by Spurs, and it falls kindly for Garner on the edge of the box. Like Sarr at the other end, he doesn't catch it cleanly and the low shot is comfortably saved by Vicario.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:05

It's a poor clearance from Porro, and McNeil is right in front of him to cut it out. He darts down the left, but the Spaniard recovers well to get back and block the cross for a corner.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:03

SAVE! Davies slides a lovely throughball down the left for Kulusevski, who has time to get his head up and spot Sarr's late run. He meets the cross first time but fires his volley into the ground and it loops into Pickford's gloves.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:01

Richarlison gets the game underway for Spurs!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:01

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:58

Sean Dyche makes just one change to the side that drew with Fulham in midweek. Mykolenko is back from a groin injury, so he comes straight back into the team. Keane drops to the bench, where Gomes is also named after overcoming a calf injury.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:54

Ange Postecoglou makes two changes from the win over Forest last time out, and they're both enforced. Yves Bissouma was sent off in that game, while Destiny Udogie picked up his fifth booking of the season, so they're suspended. Emerson and Skipp come in for them, and Johnson is able to retain his place despite going off with a head injury. Lo Celso is back among the substitutes.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:50

EVERTON SUBS: Andre Gomes, Ben Godfrey, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Mackenzie Hunt, Andy Lonergan, Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Michael Keane.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:50

EVERTON STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko; Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana; Jack Harrison, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:46

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Bryan Gil, Fraser Forster, Jamie Donley, Alfie Dorrington, Eric Dier, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:42

TOTTENHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal; Pape Sarr, Oliver Skipp; Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-Min; Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:38

Everton are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League at the moment. They've won all four of their league games in December without conceding a single goal and scoring eight goals in the process, which has moved them seven points clear of the relegation zone after their 10-point deduction dropped them into it. The Toffees come into today on the back of an EFL Cup quarter-final exit on Tuesday though, having lost a penalty shootout to Fulham 7-6 after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:34

Spurs have the opportunity to move into the top four with a win here today, having turned their fortunes around in recent weeks. They've won their last two outings against Newcastle United (4-1) and Nottingham Forest (2-0), seeing out the latter with 10 men. Those two victories come on the back of a five-game winless run for them in the league (D1 L4), which saw them drop away from the top of the table. They have a good record against Everton too, losing just one of their previous 21 Premier League matches against them (W10 D10).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham and Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…