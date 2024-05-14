Tottenham 0-2 Manchester City: Key stats
Manchester City will sit top of the Premier League table heading into the final day of the season for the sixth time in the last seven seasons (exception 2019-20), going on to win the title in each of those previous campaigns.
City are now unbeaten in 22 consecutive Premier League games (W18 D4), including all 18 in 2024 (W15 D3). The last two teams to make as long an unbeaten start to a calendar year failed to go on to win the title in that same year (Liverpool in 2022 – 2nd and Chelsea in 2008 – 2nd).
None of Tottenham’s 19 home league games finished as a draw this season (W13 L6) - It is the first time in their history that they have not drawn at home in a league campaign.
Tottenham are now guaranteed to finish outside of the top four positions in the Premier League for the fourth time in the last five seasons, after finishing in the Champions League spots in each of Mauricio Pochettino’s final four full campaigns in charge (2015-16 - 2018-19).
Erling Haaland’s opener was the first goal Manchester City have scored in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with what was their 79th shot at the venue. It was the Citizens’ first away league goal against Spurs since Riyad Mahrez netted at Wembley Stadium in October 2018.
Kevin De Bruyne has assisted Erling Haaland 12 times in the Premier League since the beginning of last season - at least four more times than any other player has for a teammate in the competition.
De Bruyne has now recorded 10+ assists in six different Premier League seasons, the joint-most times alongside Cesc Fabregas; the Belgian (112) also moved ahead of the Spaniard into outright second for most assists in the competition’s history, behind only Ryan Giggs (162).