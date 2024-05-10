Toronto gets WNBA franchise starting in 2026: reports

Toronto is reportedly set to be the home of a WNBA expansion team starting in 2026 (Steph Chambers)

Toronto will be the home of a Women's NBA expansion franchise, the first outside of the United States, starting in 2026, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Kilmer Sports, headed by Canadian billionaire Larry Tanenbaum, will own the new club, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and multiple US outlets.

Tannenbaum is chairman of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, owners of the NBA Toronto Raptors, NHL Toronto Maple Leafs and MLS Toronto FC and other sports teams.

Toronto's WNBA team would be the league's 14th club, with the 13th team coming next year -- Golden State, playing out of San Francisco.

The WNBA did not confirm the reports but an announcement reportedly is expected on May 23 in Toronto.

The team reportedly will play out of an 8,000-seat arena that is also home for the city's Professional Women's Hockey League team.

WNBA commissioner Kathy Engelbert said last month that Toronto was among cities being considered by the league for expansion clubs.

A sellout crowd of 19,800 spectators attended a WNBA pre-season game in Toronto last year. Nearly 17,000 attended a pre-season contest last week in Edmonton.

