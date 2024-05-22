Toronto Blue Jays Fan Hit by 110 MPH Foul Ball Gets Own Trading Card: 'I Got My Face Mashed In'

Liz McGuire was on the unfortunate receiving end of a line drive at a Blue Jays-Rays game on Friday, May 17

CityNews/YouTube Liz McGuire

A Toronto Blue Jays fan who was hit by a foul ball is getting a one-of-a-kind keepsake from her trip to the ballpark — her own trading card!

On Monday, May 20, Topps announced that it had produced the unlikely collectible, which features Liz McGuire’s face with a baseball-sized lump on her forehead.

"We produced exactly 110 copies, and we’re gifting them all to @lizzzzzzzzzzy. Liz, you’re a champ!" the company posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

The fan was at Toronto's Rogers Centre on Friday, May 17, when Jays shortstop Bo Bichette hit the foul ball, which eluded the safety netting behind home plate and was clocked at a blistering 110 mph.

The line drive hit McGuire on the forehead, leaving her with a gruesome injury and a black eye — which she shared pictures of in a now-viral post on social media.

"Hey @BlueJays I got my face mashed in by a 110mph foul off Bo Bichette's bat," McGuire wrote. "I didn't even get the ball. I even stayed till the end of the game. Any way you can hook a girl up?"

McGuire said medical staff at the ballpark attended to her. After the game, she went to the ER, where she thankfully was found to have avoided a concussion or other serious injuries.

"Face scans came back a-okay!!" she wrote.

Impressed with her dedication, Topps presented her with 110 — to commemorate the baseball’s speed — copies of her very own baseball card.

On Tuesday, May 21, the Blue Jays also reached out to the diehard fan, gifting her a signed Bichette ball and a pair of tickets to an upcoming game.

And despite the scary incident, McGuire is intent on putting a good spin on the experience.

"PROPS TO @Topps THIS RULES," she posted on X, before revealing her plans for the limited edition set of cards: “ALSO I WILL BE AUCTIONING OFF A FEW @Topps cards this week with partial proceeds going to @HBKidsHospital Concussion Centre."

