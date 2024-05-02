Topps makes trading card for beekeeper, MVP of Diamondbacks-Dodgers game

Now, the beekeeper who helped resume the game is being celebrated with his own trading card.
Topps made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “We’ve signed a deal with Matt Hilton (the Bee Specialist from last night’s game) and we’re making autograph cards from his all-time great performance.”
“As fans swarmed into Chase Field, it wasn’t the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks that were causing some buzz,” the back of the card reads. “A massive bee’s nest by the home plate netting forced a slight delay in the matchup. The team needed to comb through their pest control list, calling in bee specialist Matt Hilton. After dealing with the issue, Hilton was awarded with throwing out the first pitch in front of the home hive.”
