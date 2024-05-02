Topps makes trading card for beekeeper, MVP of Diamondbacks-Dodgers game

PHOENIX (WJW) – It’s caused quite a bit of buzz in the world of sports this week — the matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers was temporarily put on hold Tuesday night because of it a bee colony that swarmed the net behind home plate.

Now, the beekeeper who helped resume the game is being celebrated with his own trading card.

Topps made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “We’ve signed a deal with Matt Hilton (the Bee Specialist from last night’s game) and we’re making autograph cards from his all-time great performance.”

Fans cheered Hilton on as he stunned the bees with spray and sucked them up with a shop vac, all while “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler played throughout Chase Field.

A bee keeper removes a swarm of bees gathered on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Hilton, the true MVP of the night, then threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game, which started about two hours later than expected.

“Minor leagues to the big leagues now,” said Hilton, branch manager for Blue Sky Pest Control’s Phoenix office, as reported by The Associated Press. “It’s pretty cool.”

The trading card is already up for sale on Topps’ website.

“As fans swarmed into Chase Field, it wasn’t the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks that were causing some buzz,” the back of the card reads. “A massive bee’s nest by the home plate netting forced a slight delay in the matchup. The team needed to comb through their pest control list, calling in bee specialist Matt Hilton. After dealing with the issue, Hilton was awarded with throwing out the first pitch in front of the home hive.”

“We can’t overstate how cool this is. All of our technicians are MVPs, we just now have one on a Topps card to prove it!” Blue Sky Pest Control said on Facebook Wednesday.

After a late start, the Diamondbacks went on to defeat the Dodgers 4-3 Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

