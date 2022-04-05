Top WR prospects Jameson Williams and Treylon Burks among Saints pre-draft visits

The incoming rookie wide receiver class is a remarkably deep one again in this year’s NFL draft. Atop that class, many have argued the status of “WR1” with Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks often winning the crown. The New Orleans Saints have a glaring need at wideout, and many believe either one of these explosive prospects could help to solve it. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that both Williams and Burks made official pre-draft visits with the Saints recently, as did top-50 prospect Skyy Moore, a receiver out of Western Michigan.

So the Saints are also high on this year’s draft class. Williams fits the mold of a speedy deep-threat that can be an unstoppable threat with the ball in his hands after the catch. Moore is known as more of a shifty run-after-catch threat who does his best work down the sidelines. Burks fits a similar vision but more in line with the Saints’ preferred prototype at the position. But each of these playmakers have their concerns throughout the draft community.

Williams suffered a major injury with an ACL tear last in the season during the national title game in January. But before that injury, he was making a massive impact early. His injury took place with 12:36 left in the second quarter and Williams was already up to 4 catches for 65 yards, including a 40-yard downfield shot. Until the injury, there was no slowing him down. He could bring that same level of field-stretching prowess with him to the NFL, an area the Saints and big-armed quarterback Jameis Winston would love to improve.

Burks has been getting a lot of question marks surrounding his draft stock thanks to a 4.55-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL scouting combine. But looking at his tape, there’s little to be concerned about when it comes to his ability to run away from defenders. Against SEC defenses he continuously won 50/50 balls and blew past defensive backs. But with his 6-foot-3 and 225 pound frame, he can run through them with the ball in his hands as well.

And Moore is undersized at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, though he boasts 4.41-second speed in the 40-yard dash. He’s highly elusive with the ball in his hands and is nearly impossible to beat off the line, but he doesn’t have a very diverse route tree. He needs more development on intermediary and deep routes further downfield.

Any of these receivers would have an immediate impact on the Saints offense. Williams totaled 79 receptions for a whopping 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns catches on his way to being a Biletnikoff Award finalist. Burks put up some impressive production as well with 66 receptions, 1,104 yards, and 11 touchdown catches. Moore totaled 94 receptions for 1,291 yards with 10 touchdown catches last season. Now that the Saints can pick at both Nos. 16 and 19 in the first round of this year’s draft, with another selection at No. 49, they’re in prime position to add premier talent at a position of need.

