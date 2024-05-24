The top teams and players to watch in the 11th Region high school softball tournament

Last season’s 11th Region softball tournament championship game went down to a play at the plate as Great Crossing knocked off then-defending champ Lexington Catholic.

Both teams are back in the mix as the 2024 tournament gets underway with first-round games scheduled Monday at the home of district champions Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station, Great Crossing and Madison Central.

“There are plenty of good teams. We just need to keep playing the way we’re playing,” LexCath coach Emery Emmert said. His Knights have the best record in the region at 23-2. “They’ve really worked hard for this … There’s a lot of positivity in our camp and I think that’ll carry us..”

Thursday’s region draw lined up the Knights and Warhawks for a rematch in the region semifinals if both advance from Monday’s games. Frederick Douglass and Madison Southern, respectively, will have something to say about that.

Monday’s other matchups are Lafayette at Bryan Station and Western Hills at Madison Central. Bryan Station made the tournament as the 42nd District champions for the first time in program history with a 2-1 win against Douglass on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge,” Bryan Station coach Hector Urbaneja said after the draw. “But I like my girls, and if they give 100% like they did yesterday, we’ll be good.”

Tuesday’s semifinals and Wednesday’s finals will be held at Lafayette.

Here’s a look at the tournament’s top teams and players (with college commitment if known). Teams are sorted according to the KHSAA’s 11th Region RPI Standings from the end of the regular season. The high school softball coaches poll was discontinued after a lack of participation earlier this season.

Lexington Catholic (23-2) — Abby Hammond, Jr. P (Kentucky), .594 AVG, 13 HR, 37 R, 38 RBI, 23-2, 0.48 ERA, 234 Ks; Aevea Mosley-Franklin, 7th, C, .397, 1 HR, 34 R; Kinley Willoughby, Sr. SS, .359, 1 HR, 17 R, 21 RBI, Ava Emmert, Sr. 3B (Kentucky), .343, 4 HR, 20 R, 33 RBI.

Great Crossing (24-8) — Aubrey Green, Jr. RF, .527, 3 HR, 13 R, 34 RBI; Emma Sutton, Jr. 1B, .389, 11 HR, 29 R, 34 RBI; Kendall Meade, Sr. C (Transylvania), .360, 1 HR, 6 R, 22 RBI; Brenna Parker, Jr. P, 15-6, 2.96 ERA, 137 K.

Madison Central (22-5) — Cassidy Gentry, Sr. P (Cumberlands), .463, 2 R, 23 RBI, 15-3, 3.05 ERA, 103 Ks; Cassidy Hack, Sr. OF (Lincoln Memorial), .344, 5 HR, 31 R, 36 RBI; Andrea Linton, Sr. 1B/P (Transylvania), .371, 4 HR, 12 R, 35 RBI, 7-2, 2.80 ERA, 62 Ks; Olivia Metcalfe, Sr. SS (UPike), .391, 5 HR, 29 R, 33 RBI.

Lafayette (19-15) — Jenna Wells, Jr. SS (Transylvania), .496, 4 HR, 46 R, 21 RBI; Addison Combs, Fr. 1B, .432, 3 HR, 34 R, 26 RBI; Rylan Music, 434, 6 HR, 22 R, 35 RBI, Lyla Hould, So. 3B/P, 10-6, 4.02 ERA, 2 SV.

Frederick Douglass (17-14) — Haley McGuire, Fr. 1B/P, .614, 10 HR, 38 R, 47 RBI, 8-6, 3.66 ERA; Jarynn Bowman, Fr. 2B, .400, 2 HR, 22 R, 15 RBI; Aaliyah Long, Sr. 3B, .360, 11 HR, 26 R, 33 RBI; Jorden Bowman, Sr. CF (Kentucky State), .355, 27 R, 14 RBI.

Western Hills (19-12) — Addison Watson, Sr. INF/P (Georgetown), .444, 3 HR, 19 R, 24 RBI, 14-9, 2.26 ERA, 138 Ks; Alli Jones, Jr. INF/P, .377 1 HR, 26 R, 12 RBI, 5-3, 3.27 ERA, 58 Ks; Ellie Roberts, Sr. UTIL, .415, 7 HR, 343 R, 37 RBI; Kylie Markin, Jr. INF, .380, 3 HR, 24 R, 24 RBI.

Bryan Station (18-11) — Michelle Moore, Sr. CF, .440, 11 HR, 24 R, 47 RBI; Tiahna Bowman, Jr. 3B, .429, 2 HR, 40 R, 11 RBI; Brooke Weathers Jr. C, .274, 5 R, 13 RBI; Karsyn Rockvoan, So. P, 13-6, 1.88 ERA, 254 Ks.

Madison Southern (18-15) — Lexie Keener, Fr. C, .500, 4 HR, 34 R, 41 RBI; Ashlan Estep, Jr. OF, .486, 1 HR, 57 R, 17 RBI; Taylor Reeves, Fr. SS, .452, 5 HR, 30 R, 35 RBI; Anna Kate Cress, 7th, OF, .461, 32 R, 30 RBI.

Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammond (4) was tagged out while sliding into home plate by Great Crossing’s Kendall Meade to end the 11th Region softball championship game at Henry Clay High School last season. Both teams are back for this year’s tournament.

11th Region Softball Tournament

Semifinals and finals at Lafayette

Tickets: $8.

Monday’s first round:

4 p.m.: Madison Southern (18-15) at Great Crossing (24-8).

6 p.m.: Frederick Douglass (17-14) at Lexington Catholic (23-2).

6 p.m.: Lafayette (19-15) at Bryan Station (18-11).

6 p.m.: Western Hills (19-12) at Madison Central (22-5).

Tuesday’s semifinals:

5:30 p.m.: Madison Southern-Great Crossing winner vs. Frederick Douglass-Lexington Catholic winner.

8 p.m.: Lafayette-Bryan Station winner vs. Western Hills-Madison Central winner.

Wednesday’s finals:

6:30 p.m.: Championship

