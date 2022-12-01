Top in-state recruit Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

One of the top multi-position athletes in the class of 2023 just changed his mind about where he’ll be playing his college ball.

Lincoln East (Neb.) four-star Athlete Malachi Coleman announced today that he’s decommitted from Nebraska. He sent a statement to On3, citing the recent changes to the Cornhuskers’ coaching staff, and also posted to his twitter account.

Coleman (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) is ranked No. 5 at his position and first overall in the state of Nebraska.

Wherever he goes, they’ll be getting a truly versatile playmaker – as Coleman can fill out the stat sheet in all three phases. As a Junior, he posted 17 catches, 561 receiving yards (33.0 per catch) and scored 10 touchdowns, plus 7.5 sacks and 125 kickoff return yards.

Where he commits to now is anybody’s guess, but Coleman does have offers from 26 other programs, including Georgia, Florida State, Iowa, Michigan and Oregon.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports