Top shooting teams face off as Lynx host Liberty

Lynx vs. New York Liberty, noon Saturday at Target Center

TV; radio: Bally Sports North; 100.3 FM

Statistics, analysis: Tap here.

Opening bell: Both teams lost for the first time Thursday, with the Liberty (4-1) falling to Chicago and the Lynx (2-1) losing in overtime in Connecticut. This game features two of the top shooting teams in the league (the Lynx No. 1 at 45.9%, New York third at 45.3%), but the Liberty are the only team in the league holding opponents under 40% shooting. The Lynx are last in the league in points allowed in the paint; Connecticut had 46 on Thursday. The Lynx are also first in the league in scoring (89.0, a product in part due to two overtime games) and assists (24.3) and fourth in rebounding (38.0). Napheesa Collier of the Lynx is third in the league in scoring (26.7) and rebounding (10.7) and first in steals (3.7).

Watch her: The Liberty is led by league MVP Breanna Stewart (19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists). The 6-4 former UConn star was the first pick in the 2016 WNBA draft by Seattle and played on two title teams with the Storm.

In and out: Center Dorka Juhász, who made the all-rookie team last season, rejoined the Lynx on Friday. Diamond Miller (knee) is out. Guard Taylor Soule was waived.

Forecast: If the Lynx can continue to shoot well while dialing back the turnovers, they should have a chance to rebound from Thursday's OT loss. But New York is loaded on the offensive end as well and has a shut-down defense.