Top recruit looking into bypassing college, entering NBA draft

Brewster Academy's Jalen Lecque could bypass college and be eligible for the 2019 NBA draft. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Jalen Lecque is trying to circumvent the one-and-done rule and jump right to the NBA without playing college basketball.

Lecque, a guard who signed with NC State as part of its 2019 recruiting class, has formally submitted paperwork in an effort to be eligible for the 2019 NBA draft, his father told ESPN. The family is waiting to hear if Lecque, a 6-foot-4 guard, will be included in the upcoming draft class. Lecque, rated as the 36th-best player in the country by Rivals.com, is currently in his fifth year of high school and will turn 19 in June.

Lecque, originally a class of 2018 recruit, reclassified after his junior year of high school in an effort to boost his recruitment. He most recently played at Brewster Academy, a prep school in New Hampshire known for producing high-level talent, including Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Lecque told ESPN that he satisfied “all NCAA academic requirements” in spring 2018 and could have enrolled in college in the fall instead of playing in prep school.

NBA rules require prospects to be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft, leading to what has been known as the “one-and-done” era where prospects play one season of college hoops before going pro.

Despite no college experience, Lecque has a “strong case” to be ruled eligible by the NBA, according to ESPN:

Because Lecque technically did not receive a high school diploma from the Christ School, where he was enrolled in North Carolina during the 2017-2018 season, he needed to petition the NBA for inclusion by submitting high school transcripts to the league office by April 11. Since he is a year removed from his original high school graduating class and turns 19 in the calendar year of the draft, as mandated by the collective bargaining agreement, he appears to have a strong case for inclusion, according to league sources. He will need to wait for an official decision before submitting his name for inclusion on the NBA early-entry list, the deadline for which is April 21.

Lecque’s potential jump to the NBA has been in the works for quite some time. He acknowledged the possibility to Rivals back in November when “close to a dozen NBA scouts” watched him play at the National Prep Showcase. Additional NBA representatives were on hand to watch Lecque play in the National Prep Championship in March, per ESPN.

If Lecque is eligible for the draft, can he still go to college?

It’s no sure thing that Lecque will hear his name called in June if he is eligible for — and stays in — the NBA draft. Lecque will compete at the Jordan Brand Classic later this month, giving him an opportunity to stack his skills up against the best players in the 2019 recruiting class in front of NBA personnel.

Later on, if eligible for the draft, Lecque will have other chances to show his stuff in front of NBA officials, whether it’s at the NBA combine or the G League showcase. Like college prospects who test the NBA draft waters, Lecque would receive hands-on feedback from NBA teams, further informing his impending decision.

If NBA teams tell him he would likely be a second round pick or even go undrafted, Lecque could enroll at NC State and play for the Wolfpack next fall before once again testing the NBA waters. Lecque has until May 29 to withdraw his name from the NBA draft.

How good is Jalen Lecque?

Lecque averaged 12.6 points and 4.6 assists per game this year at Brewster, but struggled with his long-distance shooting, hitting on just 26 percent of his 3-point shots. While shooting is not his strength, Lecque is a high-flying athlete with a massive wingspan and the ability to run an offense at the point.

“It is a tough call. If he gets cleared to come out this year, he probably gets drafted somewhere, but there are big flaws that could shrink his guaranteed money,” an NBA scout told Rivals.com’s Corey Evans in November. “If he goes to college and figures out his jumper, he could be a lottery guy.”

Anfernee Simons was the most recent prospect to bypass college and enter the professional ranks. He was selected No. 24 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2018 draft. Other prospects have opted to play a season overseas before entering the NBA draft.

