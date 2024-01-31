Top-ranked Laconia girls basketball outlasts Winnebago Lutheran in battle between top Flyway teams

Here is a look at Monday's high school sports action in the area.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 1 (D-4) Laconia 66, Winnebago Lutheran 63

ROSENDALE - The top-ranked Spartans (16-2, 9-0) held on to defeat the Vikings (11-5, 6-4) in a battle between two of the top teams in the Flyway.

Laconia now holds a three-game advantage over second-place Omro (10-7, 6-3) with the victory over WLA.

The first half was a three-point barrage on both sides as the Spartans drained seven threes and the Vikings countered with five. The second half remained close with Laconia pulling away by nearly double-digits and the Vikings clawing back to keep within a single point on a couple of occasions.

Tierney Madigan led Laconia with 18 points. Payton Morgan sank three 3-pointers, finishing with 12 points, Eva Engel followed with 11 and Finley Morgan also made three 3's for nine points.

Addyson Suprenand got hot from three-point range, draining five threes to lead WLA with 19 points. Abby Cole and Lindsey Nell each added double-doubles for the Vikings. Cole had 18 points, 12 rebounds and Nell had 17 points, 10 boards.

Winnebago Lutheran 32 31 - 63

Laconia 33 33 - 66

No. 2 (D-3) Waupun 74, Grafton 57

WAUPUN - The No. 2-ranked Warriors (17-2, 8-1 East Central) avoided a major upset to the Black Hawks (10-6, 5-4 North Shore) in a non-conference matchup, storming back from down nine points at the half to pull off a double-digit win.

Kayl Petersen scored 21 of her 25 points in the second half surge to lead Waupun. Lydia Aalsma and Mady VandeStreek each added 14 points apiece and Rowan Harder had 13 for the Warriors.

Savannah James led Grafton with a game-high 26 points, including six three-pointers.

Grafton 41 16 - 57

Waupun 32 42 - 74

St. Mary's Springs 64, No. 10 (D-5) Oakfield 50

OAKFIELD - The Ledgers (9-9, 3-6 Flyway) knocked off the Oaks (15-3, 9-1 Trailways-East), the No. 10-ranked team in Division 5, by double-digits in a non-conference matchup.

Springs went 13-for-20 at the free throw line while the Oaks made five of their nine attempts.

Jasline Loynes scored 16 points to lead the Ledgers. Lauren Baker added 12 points, Anna Willis followed with 11, and Gracie Konkol had 10 for St. Mary's Springs.

Stella Hofman shot 10-of-17 from the floor to lead Oakfield with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds along with three assists and two blocks.

Springs 25 39 - 64

Oakfield 19 31 - 50

Berlin 65, North Fond du Lac 51

FOND DU LAC - The Orioles (9-7, 4-4 Flyway) dropped a non-conference contest to Berlin (12-7, 4-4 East Central).

Allison Now led North Fondy with 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Lauren Stettbacher followed with 15 points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Callie Kurczek scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Berlin. Claire Bartol added 14 points with nine boards and Jane Hoffman had a double-double with 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oakfield 63, Mayville 56

MAYVILLE - The Oaks (10-4, 6-2 Trailways-East) led by nine at the half and hung on to pick up a non-conference victory over the Cardinals (2-14, 2-7 Flyway) for their sixth consecutive win overall.

Hunter Sabel and Bailey Schepp both scored 12 points to lead Oakfield.

Oakfield 30 33 - 63

Mayville 21 35 - 56

Lomira 42, Random Lake 39

RANDOM LAKE - The Lions (11-6, 7-2 Flyway) defeated the Rams (3-13, 1-7 Big East-South) in a non-conference battle.

Leading scorers for each team were unavailable.

Lomira 20 22 - 42

Random Lake 17 22 - 39

