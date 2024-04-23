Top-ranked 2025 safety sets official visit with Florida Gators

It seems like talks between the Florida Gators and the No. 1 safety in the nation are starting to spice up as the prospect told reporters at 247Sports that an official visit has been set up for the upcoming weekend.

Four-star recruit Trey McNutt is regarded as the top safety in the nation, and Gators defensive backs coach Will Harris has been in contact with the recruit to coerce him to the Sunshine State.

The sweet talk has come to fruition and now an official visit has been for Friday. The Cleveland, Ohio, native has never been to the UF campus and wants to see what it’s like in person.

“I am interested,” McNutt said. “I want to get out to Florida and see what it’s like out there. Really meet the whole staff.”

Top Schools

The top-rated prospect included the Gators in his top eight choices for programs on his trail during the 2025 recruiting cycle. Others on the list spanned from USC, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon and Georgia.

McNutt told 247Sports reporters that Tennessee, Oregon, USC, and Ohio are programs who have maintained regular contact.

“There are some schools that I can tell they want me,” McNutt said. “And then some schools who aren’t showing as much interest or putting in the effort as others. It’s been a journey, and I am enjoying it.”

Recruiting Summary

Trey McNutt is a four-star safety out of Cleveland, Ohio, standing at 6-foot and ranking as the No. 23 overall prospect in the class of 2025. According to 247Sports, he’s the best among others at his position, standing at No. 1.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire