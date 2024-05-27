Top prospects competing in Nike EYBL tourney, including a wing considering KU, MU

Jalen Haralson, a top 12-ranked player in the men’s basketball recruiting class of 2025 who has both Kansas and Missouri on his list of prospective schools, is one of several elite high school players competing at the Nike EYBL Session Four tournament at Hy-Vee Arena.

The showcase for top hoops players continues through Monday.

Haralson, 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds from Fishers, Indiana, scored 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Indy Heat’s 61-56 tourney-opening victory over Team Griffin of Oklahoma on Friday night. Haralson — he is a senior-to-be at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana — hit 9 of 25 shots. He was 13-of-19 from the line.

On Saturday, Haralson scored 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting (11-of-13 from the line) in Indy Heat’s 84-64 win over Team Melo. Next he scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting with three rebounds and three assists in a 75-72 loss to Jersey Scholars.

On Sunday night, Haralson scored 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting in Indy Heat’s 77-59 loss to New York Rens.

Haralson is ranked No. 8 in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com, No. 11 by 247sports.com and No. 12 by ESPN.com. He is considering KU, Mizzou, Auburn, Indiana, Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Purdue and others.

He told 247sports.com he will take official visits to KU, MU, Duke and Gonzaga. He’s already visited Auburn, Indiana, and Purdue.

“Haralson used his size, strength and ability to attack off the dribble to cause a lot of problems,” recruiting analyst Eric Bossi of 247sports.com said after Friday’s 33-point game.

“Haralson has always had all of the physical tools to get a lot done, but has sometimes played a bit passively. This spring he’s been significantly more aggressive on the offensive end and that continued Friday night. The jump shot remains the biggest area where he can improve but he’s definitely shooting with more confidence than in the past and has a lot of versatility because he can play 1 through 3,” Bossi added.

Of Mizzou, Haralson told 247sports.com in a recent interview: “I’ve been talking to them for a long time. They probably came up to visit me the most at school. Dennis Gates (MU coach) is a very family oriented guy so I’m really just trying to learn more about the program and watch some film with them.”

Of KU, Haralson said: “Kansas is newer. I got the offer at the end of last year. So I’m really just hoping to get down there and see what the Kansas lifestyle is about. I don’t know much about the program; I watched them a little bit more last year after they offered me, but just trying to learn more. Bill Self (KU coach) is obviously one of the best coaches in America.”

Boozer twins play for Florida team

Elite prospects Cameron Boozer, a 6-9, 225 senior-to-be forward from Columbus High in Miami, Florida, and his brother Cayden, a 6-4, 205-pound senior from the same school, are playing for Nightrydas Elite of Florida.

They are twin sons of former Duke and NBA standout Carlos Boozer.

Cameron Boozer, ranked No. 2 nationally by Rivals,com, 247sports,com and ESPN.com, scored 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting and grabbed 12 boards in a 72-50 win over Florida Rebels on Friday. He had 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 14 rebounds in a 63-58 win over Drive Nation of Texas on Saturday. Also on Saturday he had 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting with 14 boards in a 76-69 win over Why Not of California.

Cayden Boozer, ranked No. 14 in the Class of 2025 by ESPN.com, No. 16 by 247sports.com and No. 20 by Rivals.com, had 12 points and nine assists Friday, then went for 10 points and four assists against Drive Nation and 17 points and three assists versus Why Not on Saturday.

On Sunday night, Cameron scored 23 points while Cayden had six points in a 80-61 win over Vegas Elite.

Duke, Miami, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina are among the schools pursuing the twins.

Top-ranked player leads Oakland Soldiers

AJ Dybantsa, the top-rated player in the Class of 2025 by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com, is playing for the Oakland Soldiers at the weekend event.

Dybantsa, 6-9, 200 senior-to-be from Utah Prep in Farmington, Utah (originally from Brockton, Massachusetts), scored 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting (2-of-5 from 3) with four rebounds in the Soldiers’ 60-57 win over Arizona Unity on Friday night. He hit a 3-pointer from 28 feet at the buzzer to bust a 57-57 tie.

On Saturday Dybantsa scored 24 points on 6-of-16 shooting (12-of-13 from the line) with 10 rebounds in a 68-61 win over BBE of Missouri. Also Saturday he had 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting with 15 rebounds and four assists in a 90-60 win over Mean Streets of Illinois.

On Sunday Dybantsa scored 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting with four steals in the Soldiers’ 79-63 win over Mac Irvin Fire of Illinois.

Dybantsa averaged 21.2 points and 9.4 rebounds a game last season at Prolific Prep in California. Before that he attended St. Sebastian’s in Needham, Massachusetts where he earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Dybantsa has been offered scholarships by Kansas, Kentucky, Boston College, UConn, Auburn, North Carolina, LSU, Arkansas, Oregon, Providence, USC, Houston, Duke, Michigan, Utah and others.

“Originally a member of the class of 2026, Dybantsa reclassified to 2025 last fall and immediately took over the top spots thanks to his rare combination of size, athleticism and positional skill,” wrote Bossi of 247sports.com.

Jason Jordan of 247sports.com wrote of Dybantsa: “His skillset is unparalleled and coupled with his motor creates a force so dominant it’s scary to think of the ceiling.”

LeBron watches son compete

NBA star LeBron James was at Hy-Vee Arena to watch his son Bryce play for Team SFG of Los Angeles.

Bryce James, a 6-4, 170-pound senior-to-be guard from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth California, opened with two points and two rebounds in Friday’s 83-62 win over the Georgia Stars.

On Saturday, James scored 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting (3-of-5 from 3) in a 67-63 loss to Houston Hoops. Also Saturday he had 12 points (4-of-5 from 3) in a 73-66 loss to Drive Nation. His teammate, Brayden Burries (6-5 shooting guard from Roosevelt High, Corona, California ranked No. 19 nationally by Rivals.com) had 34 points in that game,

On Sunday, James had six points on 2-of-6 shooting with three rebounds in a 65-57 win over the Florida Rebels.

James is ranked No. 112 in the Class of 2025 by Rivals.com and is not ranked at this time by ESPN.com and 247sports.com.

Team Melo boasts Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony, the son of former Syracuse and NBA standout Carmelo Anthony, is playing for Team Melo at the tourney.

On Friday, Anthony, a 6-4, 175 guard from Long Island (New York) Lutheran High, scored 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting (3-of-9 from 3 and 7-of-8 from line) in an 80-69 win over Team JL3 of Texas.

On Saturday Anthony scored 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting (1-of-5 from 3) in a 84-64 loss to Indy Heat. He also had 28 points on 8-of-20 shooting in a 63-55 loss to Houston Hoops. He was 1-of-6 from 3 and 11-of-13 from the line in the game against Houston.

Anthony, who is ranked No. 38 in the Class of 2025 by Rivals.com, No. 45 by ESPN.com and No. 59 by 247sports.com, has been offered scholarships by Pitt, Illinois, Tennessee, West Virginia, Florida State, Arizona State, Indiana, Maryland, Syracuse and others.

College coaches cannot scout this tournament because it’s a closed period in recruiting.