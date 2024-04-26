Top Orioles prospect Jackson Holiday returning to Tides

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Jackson Holliday, the top prospect in baseball, is returning to the Norfolk Tides after being called up to the Orioles.

The 20-year-old struggled after being promoted to Baltimore a couple of weeks ago. He had just two hits and 1 RBI in 34 at bats with the O’s.

The Orioles in turn called up outfielder Ryan McKenna, who’s hit .244 with two home runs and a .777 OPS so far this season.

Holliday will rejoin several other top prospects with the Tides, who are home this weekend against the Gwinnett Stripers. Though infielder Heston Kjerstad, who was tearing it up with Norfolk, is no longer with the team after being called up to Baltimore himself earlier this week.

Despite the talent, Norfolk has gotten off to a rough start. They’ve lost four straight and are in last place in the International League East at 9-15. That includes a 2-10 mark at Harbor Park.

Norfolk’s second in the league in runs scored (152) and first in home runs (46), but pitching has been an issue. Norfolk has a 5.70 team ERA, the fourth worst in the league.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.