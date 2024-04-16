Top Michigan target sets commitment date

Sherrone Moore and the rest of the staff are still working on their first commitment as the new era of Michigan football starts, and they might be closing in on a commitment from cornerback Alex Graham.

Graham took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday and announced that he would be locking in a decision on April 26th. He originally released a top-seven schools list in early March that included Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Penn State, and Alabama.

Graham currently holds a .9253 grade from the 247Sports Composite which makes him the 210th player nationally. He would be the second-highest-rated commit in the 2025 class after quarterback Carter Smith. Interestingly, Graham is listed as a safety on most recruiting services but is expected to play cornerback at the next level. The four-star cornerback is originally from Michigan but transferred to national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy ahead of last season and is expected to be a starter during next season.

Graham has been a nationally recruited prospect for a while now, and was trending to Michigan for almost his entire recruitment, but has recently picked up steam to Colorado. The Buffaloes, who are smitten with Prime Time fever, have made a recent surge and picked up predictions across multiple networks in favor of the new Big 12 school with some experts even flipping their original Michigan picks. As of now, it looks like Graham will side with the Buffs.

Of course, his recruitment isn’t over yet. Michigan has 11 days to get in Graham’s ear and remind him why he originally loved Michigan. The Wolverines are coming off a national title and have been producing NFL defensive backs at a high level for the last couple of seasons, so selling Graham on the program’s prestige should be easy. Even if he does side with Colorado next week, there is still plenty of time to go until signing day.

Expect Michigan to work hard on Graham until the last minute.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire