Top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle
Anthony Rodriguez, Caprock basketball
Scored 31 points against River Road and 15 against Plainview.
Brandon Britton, Ascension basketball
Scored 22 points against Kingdom Prep and 32 in two games against Abilene Christian.
Caden Armes, Gruver basketball
Scored 16 against Stratford and 11 against Bovina.
Jaime Martinez and Erick Salazar, Palo Duro soccer
Martinez recorded a hat trick against Perryton along with two assists, two goals against Canutillo and a goal with an assist against Pampa. Salazar had shutouts against all three opponents.
Hayden Alston, Texline basketball
Scored 25 points against Pringle-Morse.
Avery Roden, Tascosa soccer
Had a goal against Borger.
Dalton Booth, Pampa basketball
Scored 12 points against Canyon.
Taquiln Brooks, Borger basketball
Scored 25 points, hauled in 19 rebounds, had one block and three steals against Dumas.
Alex Rios, Pampa soccer
Scored two goals against Hereford.
Logan Mason and Braddek Darnell, Wildorado basketball
Mason had 38 against Adrian and 23 against Channing. Darnell had 13 against Adrian and 10 against Channing while the defense limited Channing to five points. Wildorado scored 96.
Sergio Martin, Pringle-Morse basketball
Scored 27 points against Hartley.
Gage Lunsford, Canyon basketball
Scored 19 points against Hereford.
Cade Bullard and Ayden Rodriquez, West Plains basketball
Had 22 and 21 points, respectively, against Borger.
Jose Siliero and Gatlin Green, Vega basketball
Both scored 11 points in a win over Panhandle.
Tyi Duque, Hereford basketball
Scored 15 points against Canyon.
Brenden Garcia, Wellington basketball
Scored 21 points against Wheeler.
Barrett Meadows, Wheeler basketball
Scored 14 against ACA.
Aldo Carrasco and Luis Castellon, Caprock soccer
Against Canyon, Castellon had two goals and an assist while Carrasco had four goals. Against West Plains, each had a goal. Against Canutillo, Carrasco scored a goal and Castellon had two assists.
Victor Juarez, Palo Duro basketball
Juarez scored 24 points against Tascosa.
Noah Dimmit, Borger soccer
Scored two goals during the Lubbock tournament last week.
Israel Carrillo, Amarillo High soccer
Scored one goal against Dumas.
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle