Top available college football transfer portal corners

The Ohio State Buckeyes are making moves to their defensive coaching staff and they may look to continue to shake up the defensive side of the ball by diving into the transfer portal. The Buckeyes added a new safety from Oklahoma State in Tanner McCalister and there is always the potential for more.

Ohio State appears to be in a pretty solid position in the defensive backfield with a few studs and notable highly regarded recruits filling out the two-deep, but more experience could be added to the corner group despite Denzel Burke looking like a future All-American. We are diving into the top five available corners in the transfer portal.

Devin Bush, Arkansas

Arkansas DB Devin Bush has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/hNuQ7ENkn8 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 4, 2022

Devin Bush is the latest of what feels like many Arkansas players to enter the portal. Bush saw action in just five games this season and two the year before, but the former four-star prospect has the potential to be a star and has the size and athleticism to play corner or safety.

Dreshun Miller, Auburn

Nov 7, 2020; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller blocks a pass by Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the first quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday November 7, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK

Maybe the third time will be the charm for Dreshun Miller as he spent time at West Virginia before transferring to Auburn. Miller was a downright star at West Virginia and earned All-Big 12 honorable mentions, but rolled the dice and lost as he sat the bench at Auburn last season.

Highest-graded CBs in Wk 9 1. Patrick Surtain II, Alabama – 89.9

2. Dreshun Miller, WVU – 87.9

3. Malachi Moore, Alabama – 85.7

4. Tanner McCalister, OK St – 80.7 pic.twitter.com/ceGUSGNuqT — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 1, 2020

Donavann Collins, TCU

All praise to the most high. LLMyBros🕊 pic.twitter.com/7Ul9jcCxAX — Dcol (@Nolimitdcol19) January 8, 2022

Judging from his tweet above, it appears Donavann Collins is out of the portal and enrolling at Colorado State. Collins saw action in six games for TCU and has two years left of eligibility. A former three-star recruit has dealt with some injuries but has ideal potential.

Adrian Cole, Syracuse

Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Adrian Cole (10) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Cole is one of many Syracuse studs looking for greener pastures and it appears Cole is going to end up at FIU. But Cole has three years of eligibility left and saw solid playing time in the ACC last season.

Adrian Cole with a sixty inch box jump!!! He got Hops. @CuseFootball pic.twitter.com/fEnGDNLmcM — Syracuse Strength and Conditioning (@cusefb_strength) June 13, 2019

Josh Newton, ULM

Oct 2, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks cornerback Josh Newton (0) grabs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Jacob Proche (23) at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Newton was a consistent upper-echelon starter in the Sun Belt Conference since his redshirt freshman season in 2020. He has all the tools and abilities to play in the Big Ten.

ULM CB Josh Newton has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/ThLEgR7Fq9 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 2, 2021

