Top Alabama prospect dubbed Mac Jones as the best trash-talker

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is the ultimate competitor on the football field, and no one knows that better than top safety draft prospect Jordan Battle.

When speaking to media members at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Battle was asked to name the best trash-talker he’s faced during his time at the University of Alabama.

“Slick Mac Jones. I’ll Take Mac Jones,” said Battle, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “Probably the best trash-talker. … It was some slick stuff. He’d complete a pass and was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m coming at you every play.’ Like, I like that. Come on, keep coming.”

It’s good to see that Jones has the confidence to talk the talk on the field, but the entire NFL world will be watching and waiting to see if he can walk the walk in the 2023 season.

After making the Pro Bowl as a rookie, the second-year quarterback took a major step back under the guidance of Matt Patricia and an anemic Patriots offense in 2022. Bill O’Brien’s arrival, however, signals new hope for both Jones and the Patriots moving forward.

