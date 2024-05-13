Top 5 2026 QB considering Penn State with early decision looming

There is still plenty of work for James Franklin and his staff to get accomplished in the class of 2025 as they are working on securing another top group of recruits.

With the expanded Big Ten, maintaining a stronghold in recruiting is imperative to ensure they have success.

But while their main focus is still on the 2025 class, that’s not going to prevent them from going after their favorite targets in the class of 2026 and beyond.

Penn State already has one commitment in Messiah Mickens and will be looking to add another.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, quarterback Dia Bell is targeting a commitment date this summer after visiting multiple schools this spring. He feels like he’ll give out a list of his finalists before deciding, but wants to give an early commitment in his process (subscription required).

It was previously reported that the Nittany Lions impressed the 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback from Florida coming off his most recent visit in March.

Rated as the No. 12 overall player and fourth-best quarterback in his class by On3’s Industry Ranking, this would be a huge get for Penn State.

The coveted four-star has around 40 scholarship offers from different teams around the country, including multiple Power 4 conference teams who are some of the best programs in the country.

It’s interesting that Bell is targeting such an early commitment date considering how much time is left in his recruitment before he has to sign and make things official.

That will make it difficult for any program to hold onto the elite quarterback prospect throughout this time period, no matter who he commits to this summer.

For what it’s worth, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State with the second-best odds to land Bell at 15.3%. They follow only Ohio State who sits at 17.5%.

