Top 100: The Republic's top HS football prospects in class of '26

It's that time of year again to get the Arizona high school football recruiting lists cranking. We've started the Big 150 list for top 2025 recruits. Now it's time to start rolling out the Top 100 in the 2026 class in Arizona high schools.

The Arizona Republic ranks them by presenting 10 a week, until it reaches 100. This class is stacked as the state continues to grow. Keep coming back each week to see who is added. High school coaches provide input to rank players.

Tony Cumberland practices with his teammates at the Desert Mountain High football field in Scottsdale on May 3, 2023.

Top 100 2026

1. Tony Cumberland, Scottsdale Desert Mountain, DL, 6-5, 290

He's been a grown man since his freshman year when he started varsity on both sides of the ball. An injury derailed him last season but coach Conrad Hamilton says Cumberland is progressing well, calling him one of the the best college prospects he has ever coached. And he's been around some great high school athletes in his life. Cumberland checks all of the boxes to someday be a Sunday player on the defensive line, primarily that defensive tackle. Big, strong, quick, nasty streak. The 2024 season will be the year of redemption for the Oregon commit.

"Once he puts it all together, it will be scary," Hamilton said.

2. Tait Reynolds, Queen Creek, QB, 6-4, 205

He's not only one of the best baseball players (committed to Arizona State in the sport) but one of the top football players, a big, strong quarterback who can make all the throws and will be starting his third season on varsity during his junior year. He recently took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma, where he threw in front of coaches. His football recruiting has ramped up this spring, and when spring football starts he'll continue to juggle baseball with football and show college coaches how ready he is to become a major-college quarterback and baseball player.

Queen Creek outfielder Tait Reynolds catches a shallow fly ball during a practice at Queen Creek High School on March 12, 2024.

3. Rico Blassingame, Tolleson, WR, 6-3, 185

Still growing, he's been on Power 5 recruiting radars for more than a year with his speed, skills, hands and ability to break away from corners with his elite game. He's a matchup problem because he can play inside or outside receiver. Offers include Arizona State, Arizona, Washington, Louisville, Colorado State, NAU and UConn. He's also an impact basketball player.

4. Daylen Sharper, Phoenix Brophy Prep, WR, 6-2, 195

A talented basketball player who helped the Broncos get to the Open, he's the complete wide receiver that major colleges look for. Big, physical target who gets deep over the top of safeties to make plays. Football offers are from Oregon, ASU, Boston College, Wisconsin, Colorado State, UNLV, Arizona and Iowa State.

5. Bastian Vanden Bosch, Brophy Prep, OLB, 6-1, 190

Still growing, one of the most versatile athletes you will find. His father was a football legend at Nebraska, playing defensive end in the NFL, including a stint with the Cardinals. Offers include UA, ASU, Oregon, Nebraska, Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois and Colorado State.

6. Jalayne Miller, Goodyear Desert Edge, OL, 6-5, 300

He's been a man-child on the line since his freshman year at Desert Edge. He keeps getting bigger and better and is expected to have a monster junior season. He's got offers from Georgia Tech, UNLV, ASU, Boston College, Iowa State and Wisconsin.

7. Zeth Thues, Peoria Liberty, DB, 5-11, 185

An elite safety who starred at Saguaro last season before transferring during the winter break to Open state champion Liberty. Whether or not he has to miss the first half of the season due to the AIA transfer rules, he'll make an immediate impact once he's on the field. Great leader on and off the field. Great instincts with a nose for the ball, he had 78 tackles, 44 solo, at safety last season. He also had two interceptions and eight passes defended.

8. Aveon Williams, Casa Grande, TE/DE, 6-7, 240

He's being recruited on both sides of the ball. He's a big-time target at tight end who can catch the deep ball and create separation on his routes. He had 47 catches for more than 750 yards and 13 TDs last season. He's got offers from ASU, Oregon, UA, NAU with high interest from Kansas State, USC, Notre Dame, Washington and TCU.

9. Tristan Armstrong, Scottsdale Saguaro, WR/DB, 6-2, 170

He transferred over from Chaparral after last season when he was among the best big-play receivers in the state. Great hands, speed, electric moves. Will see if he has to sit out the first five games due to the AIA transfer rule. He's got all the abilities to become a top flight major college wide receiver. Still adding size to go with the skills. He could play defensive back in college.

10. Mason Lewis, Queen Creek Casteel, DB/RB, 6-0, 185

He's got D-I offers from Iowa State, ASU and Washington State. Has a 4.1 grade-point average. Played varsity his freshman and varsity seasons. Explosive running back who has big upside as a defensive back in college with agility and ability to get his hips over to be in position to make plays.

