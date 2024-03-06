Big 150 2025: The Arizona Republic's top high school football prospects

If 2024 Arizona high school football prospects were great, 2025 has the potential to be even greater. With the state growing, so do the prospects' lists. This is The Arizona Republic's Big 150 for the 2025 high school class. As we transition into spring, then summer, this list will grow to 10 more each week.

We start off with the first 10, and add another 10 each week until it reaches 150 top prospects in Arizona. We will also have a Top 100 2026, a Fab 50 2027 and a Phenom 50 2028. This is a way to get everybody ready for the 2024 high school football season and a look at the brightest stars.

The Republic's Big 150 2025 class

Brophy Prep Broncos tackle Logan Powell (77) prepares for a play against the Basha Bears at Basha High School's football field in Chandler on Sept. 28, 2023.

1. Logan Powell, Phoenix Brophy Prep, OL, 6-5, 290

Expect it to be a monster year for Powell, whose recruiting has already gotten red hot, despite only playing the second half of the season after his transfer move from Scottsdale Saguaro. His versatility, strength, athleticism, instincts and leadership abilities make him a coach's dream. So many are lined up for his services. As of March 5, his offers were from Michigan, TCU, ASU, Wisconsin, UNLV, Oregon, Boston College, Purdue, Michigan State, Oregon State, Arizona, Tennessee, USC, Nebraska, Washington, Kansas State, Utah, Florida State, Illinois, Washington State, Baylor, Texas AM, Minnesota, Alabama.

Basha Bears wide receiver Mason Arhin (3) runs with the ball against Brophy Prep Broncos defensive back Cree Thomas (20) at Basha High School's football field in Chandler on Sept. 28, 2023.

2. Cree Thomas, Brophy Prep, DB, 6-1, 180

He already committed to the University of Notre Dame during a great junior season, during which he was a glue against the state's top receivers. He can play both cornerback and safety but projects as a major college corner. His other offers have come from Oregon, Arizona, Colorado State, Nevada, California, Arizona State, Purdue, Boston College, Wisconsin, San Diego State and UNLV.

Notre Dame Prep Saints wide receiver Cooper Perry (10) carries the ball against the Brophy Prep Broncos during a game played at Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale on Sept. 22, 2023.

3. Cooper Perry, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, WR, 6-2, 190

He's got 30 Division I college football offers. A big, physical receiver with elite speed and hands and a great route runner, he'll have to get used to a new quarterback for his senior season with Noah Trigueros graduating. Perry has 159 career catches for 2,441 yards and 40 touchdowns. He caught 20 TD passes as a sophomore when he really broke out. He had 18 TD catches last season as a junior.

Pride receiver Rylon Dillard-Allen (4) runs to get open at Mountain Pointe High School football field on Oct. 13, 2023.

4. Rylon Dillard-Allen, Phoenix Mountain Pointe, S/WR, 6-1, 175

When he became eligible midway through last season after transferring from Phoenix Desert Vista, he made an immediate impact as a two-way player. A great receiver, he's an even better defender at safety. Hard hitter. Great instincts, speed, skills, nasty streak. He's got recruiting heating up now with Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, Oregon, San Diego State, Washington, Texas A&M, Cal, and Nevada all offering. Coach Eric Lauer calls him "a very smart player that brings a physical attitude to each tackle."

Knights quarterback Luke Haugo (12) looks for an opening at Higley High School football stadium on Oct. 6, 2023.

5. Luke Haugo, Gilbert Higley, QB, 6-5, 210

A back injury reduced his season to two games last season. But he's at full strength now, helped the basketball team go deep in the 5A state tournament, and will be a force on the football field, leading the two-time defending 5A champions. He'll be pushed every day in practice by 2026 teammate Gunner Fagrell, who led the Knights to the title at QB last season. Higley might have the two best quarterbacks in the state.

Basha Bears quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (9) makes a pass as Saguaro Sabercats defensive lineman Garrett Martin (97) closes in for a tackle during the Open Division state championship game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

6. Jamar Beal-Goines, Goodyear Desert Edge, CB, 6-0, 170

This freak athlete ran a 10.6-seconds 100-meter dash his sophomore year in track. He's got college football recruiters heavily tracking him due to his freakish athletic abilities. He's got a 42-inch vertical leap and 11.5-foot standing long broad jump. Lock-down corner whose offers include Washington, Kansas, Iowa State, UA, ASU, Boston College, Utah, UCLA.

7. Garrett Martin, Scottsdale Saguaro, DE, 6-4, 240

Big-time edge rusher, he's cat-quick, physical and will constantly find a way in the backfield. He has 14 offers, including UA, ASU, Boston College, Duke, Washington State, Colorado and Washington State.

8. Kaleb Jones, Mountain Pointe, OL/DL, 6-2, 290

What side of the ball will he play in college? That's up to the coach. But for the Pride, he's as effective on one side as he is on the other. He's got ASU, UA, Oregon, Iowa State, San Diego State and New Mexico State all seriously recruiting him.

9. Dezmen Roebuck, Marana, WR/Athlete, 5-10, 160

One of the most dynamic athletes in the state. Impacts the game on both sides. But he's a bona fide major college wide receiver, who last season caught 121 passes for 1,332 yards and eight touchdowns for the Tigers. He had 14 catches for 200 yards against Higley, and 19 catches for 188 yards against Marana Mountain View.

10. Gio Richardson, Chandler Basha, WR/KR, 5-11, 170

Great track and field sprinter, watch his recruiting blow up this spring. He already has offers from UA, ASU, San Diego State, Northern Arizona, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, and Boise State. He'll be one of the top playmakers in the state next season, who is also among the top kick returners. He's a big-play threat whenever he touches the ball. Can score touchdowns receiving the ball, running the ball and returning kicks.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Big 150 2025: Arizona Republic's top high school football prospects