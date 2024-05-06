Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: May 6

A reminder on how this works: This is a list for the 2024 season only. It is not a list of the top overall prospects, but the players who have the best chance of making a difference in 2024.

Also, it's only a list of prospects who are currently in the minors/have prospect eligibility. Players who are currently on MLB rosters or have exhausted their rookie status are not considered eligible

Those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the top prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy contribution in 2024.

1. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

2024 stats: 29 G, .303/.375/.642, 9 HR, 0 SB, 15 BB, 22 SO at Triple-A Columbus.

We get to cheat this week, as we know Manzardo is heading up to Cleveland to make his MLB debut against the Tigers. Manzardo was acquired in the deal for Aaron Civale at the deadline last year, and he's a 23-year-old first baseman with the tools to hit for both average and power from the left side. The positional value is a little concerning, but those fantasy managers who need help at first base or the corner infield should absolutely consider Manzardo for a roster spot.

2. Jackson Holiday, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 18 G, .278/.442/.486, 2 HR, 1 SB, 21 BB, 17 SO at Triple-A Norfolk; 10 G, .059/.111/.059, 0 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 18 SO at Baltimore.

The hits didn't really fall for Holliday in his first week back in the minors, but it's tough to be too concerned. The top prospect in baseball still showed plenty of patience while drawing nine walks over the week — four of those Thursday against Nashville — and it's good to see the "struggles" haven't effected him in that regard. Holliday is still a five-category talent that needs to be added whenever Baltimore determines he's ready again.

3. Junior Caminero, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2024 stats: 17 G, .324/.378/.662, 6 HR, 1 SB, 6 BB, 16 SO at Triple-A Durham.

You could easily justify Caminero belonging in the top spot on this list. You could justify any of these five names, really. Caminero picked up another two homers over the week, and he continues to show the offensive upside that makes him one of the best pure hitting prospects in baseball regardless of level. The only concern with him for 2024 is that Tampa Bay doesn't appear to have room in the inn right now, but if this keeps up, they're going to find a way for him to play. He's just too good to waste in Triple-A for much longer.

4. James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 29 G, .325/.430/.465, 2 HR, 8 SB, 21 BB, 28 SO at Triple-A Rochester.

If there's anything to be concerned about with Wood in 2024 it's that the power hasn't been there; he hasn't homered since the middle of April. The good news is that Wood is showing he's not just a one-category player as you can see from those numbers above. Washington is being a little stubborn at this point, as the skill set looks ready. It'd be an upset if he wasn't helping fantasy teams before the end of May.

5. Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2024 stats: 7 G, 27.1 IP, 0.99 ERA, 1 HR allowed, 8 BB, 45 SO for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Skenes made a pair of starts last week, and in the first of those outings, he went six innings for the first time in his professional career. That start was excellent, the start after was just so-so with 4 1/3 innings of two-run baseball with a pair of walks while he also allowed his first professional homer. No one is perfect. Skenes is ready to pitch. It's just a question of when Pittsburgh wants to start that clock. Be ready.

6. Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2024 stats: 5 G, 20.1 IP, 1.77 ERA, 1 HR allowed, 6 BB, 24 SO at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Horton was our first member of the list in 2024 who was playing in Double-A. That didn't last very long as the right-hander was promoted to Triple-A Saturday, and the results were a bit mixed. He allowed only two runs over four innings with six strikeouts, but he also walked four; the first time he'd walked more than a batter in a start. Still, more good than bad from one of the most talented hurlers in the minors, and Horton is now just a step away from helping fantasy managers.

7. Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 33 G, .309/.370/.633, 11 HR, 3 SB, 10 BB, 34 SO at Triple-A Norfolk

Mayo has seen his average drop considerably over the last two weeks, as he's 'only' hit .268 over his last 10 games. That hasn't affected his power, however, as he had three more homers since the last update and he's slugging .659 over the same timeframe. It's so hard to picture where Mayo plays for the Orioles right now, but that's not our problem to figure out. His offensive upside is quite palpable and is well deserving of a roster spot when Baltimore does solve the conundrum.

8. Orelvis Martinez, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays

2024 stats: 29 G, .296/.367/.574, 8 HR, 0 SB, 10 BB, 29 SO at Triple-A Buffalo.

Martinez homered just once over the last week, but it's awfully tough to complain about the power production from the infielder in 2024. The right-handed bat has really improved his selectivity at the plate — that .367 OBP would easily be his career high — and he has shown the ability to make hard contact all over the field. Martinez may need an injury to receive a promotion, but the offensive upside makes him a prospect that fantasy managers must consider if/when Toronto finds a way to get him in the lineup.

9. Colson Montgomery, SS, Chicago White Sox

2024 stats: .225/.348/.405, 5 HR, 3 SB, 18 BB, 41 SO at Triple-A Charlotte.

With Tyler Black now up with the Brew Crew we get to add a new member, and I'm going with Montgomery. The strikeouts are very concerning, but this is still one of the best shortstop prospects in baseball with a skill set that suggests he'll hit for power, draw walks and steal bases. It's also worth noting that the White Sox are awful, and Paul DeJong isn't going to keep Chicago from giving their best prospect a look at the majors. It may be a bit before we see Montgomery up, but he has a chance to be worth the wait.

10. Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals

2024 stats: 10 G, .186/.222/.302, 1 HR, 4 SB, 2 BB, 9 SO at Triple-A Memphis; 20 G, .085/.138/.136, 0 HR, 2 SB, 2 BB, 15 SO at St. Louis.

I did consider taking Scott off the list, as he's not only been poor thus far in the minors, but the Cardinals outfield looks full now, especially with Dylan Carlson coming off the injured list. That being said, there's no minor-leaguer out there with his ability to impact the stolen-base category the way he can, so he belongs on the list. If St. Louis does give Scott a chance, managers who are struggling in the steals category should give it a shot.

​Also considered: Jefferson Quero, C, Milwaukee Brewers; Marco Luciano, SS, San Francisco Giants; Brooks Lee, SS, Minnesota Twins