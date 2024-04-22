Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: April 22

A reminder on how this works: This is a list for the 2024 season only. It is not a list of the top overall prospects, but the players who have the best chance of making a difference in 2024.

Also, it's only a list of prospects who are currently in the minors/have prospect eligibility. Players who are currently on MLB rosters or have exhausted their rookie status are not considered eligible.

Those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the top prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy contribution in 2024.

1. James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 12 G, .306/.412/.472, 2 HR, 5 SB, 13 BB, 20 SO at Triple-A Rochester.

A bit of a rough week for Wood, as he had just one multi-hit game since Monday's list dropped, and he struck out six times over the final three games. These things happen, especially when you're 21-years-old. Wood still is the top prospect still in the minors for the 2024 campaign in my (somewhat) humble estimation, and would be the one player I'd be rostering for 2024 right now.

2. Junior Caminero, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2024 stats: 4 G, .267/.353/.533, 2 HR, 1 SB, 4 BB, 9 SO at Triple-A Durham.

Caminero also had a shaky week, and it's worth noting that he appeared in only three contests during that time; partially due to rainouts and partially due to the Rays being careful with the right-handed hitter while he works his way back from the quad injury that sidelined him for two weeks. Caminero is one of the best hitting prospects in baseball regardless of level, and it's only a matter of time until he's helping Tampa Bay in 2024.

3. Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2024 stats: 4 G, 12.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 HR allowed, 4 BB, 27 SO for Triple-A Indianapolis.

There will be a day that Skenes gives up a run. It just doesn't seem like it's going to be anytime soon. The first-overall pick of last year's draft threw another 3 1/3 scoreless frames with seven strikeouts Thursday, and batters are hitting a whopping .116 against the right-hander over his four outings. The issue remains obvious: Skenes isn't going deep into games as Pittsburgh is treating the 21-year-old with kid gloves. That may not change in 2024, but there's no pitcher in the minors that comes close to matching his potential fantasy value this summer if it does.

4. Tyler Black, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

2024 stats: 19 G, .315/.409/.493, 2 HR, 2 SB, 11 BB, 12 SO at Triple-A Nashville.

Black is starting to drive the baseball on a much more consistent basis and saw his slugging percentage go up over 100 points over the week. While he's still "only" stolen those two bags, he did show off his speed with triples in back-to-back games. Black is one of the most underrated fantasy prospects in baseball, and while there's no obvious placement for him on the roster right now, the Brew Crew will find a way to get him in the lineup if this keeps up. This should keep up.

5. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs

2024 stats: 19 G, .203/.241/.392, 2 HR, 5 SB, 3 BB, 24 SO at Triple-A Iowa.

Crow-Armstrong continues to struggle, and over his last 10 games with Iowa, the outfielder is hitting .156/.191/.289 with 18 strikeouts in 45 at-bats. That's at least part of the reason the Cubs went with Alexander Canario to replace Seiya Suzuka after Suzuka was placed on the injured list. That's a disappointing development(s), but it's just too small of a sample to be too concerned. Crow-Armstrong has the talent to contribute in all five categories, and is a must-roster when the Cubs see enough from him to add him to theirs.

6. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

2024 stats: 18 G, 308/.400/.585, 4 HR, 0 SB, 12 BB, 14 SO at Triple-A Columbus.

The first of two new names on this week's list. Please welcome them. Manzardo was a disappointing in 2023 in large part due to sky-high expectations, but his first month of the 2024 season has gone swimmingly, as you can see above. The 23-year-old can hit for both average and power, and while he won't steal many (any?) bags, that won't matter if those first two statements remain true. The Guardians are playing well but could certainly use a bat like Manzardo's. Not many teams couldn't.

7. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 21 G, .349/.431/.744, 10 HR, 0 SB, 12 BB, 22 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

Kjerstad hit three homers last week and saw his slugging percentage drop. That just tells you how good he's been in 2024. The biggest issue for the 25-year-old is not how he's playing, but who is playing in front of him. There's just no room at the inn, and Colton Cowser's phenomenal play doesn't make things any easier. Still, because of his impressive pop, Kjerstad has to be monitored, and if they find a way to get him in the lineup, it's worth considering finding a way to get him into yours.

8. Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 21 G, .344/.388/.656, 7 HR, 3 SB, 5 BB, 28 SO at Triple-A Norfolk

Mayo didn't find much success until the end of the week, but he certainly found it and then some over Saturday and Sunday. He picked up three hits in each of those contests and homered twice Saturday to see his average jump from .309 to 344 and slugging mark from .568 to .656. That'll work. May can flat-out hit, but the issue remains the same for Kjerstad. There's just no room at the inn right now.

9. Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals

2024 stats: 20 G, .085/.138/.136, 0 HR, 2 SB, 2 BB, 15 SO at St. Louis.

So, that didn't go very well. Scott was sent down for reasons that are relatively obvious if you look at those numbers, and if we're being blunt, he looked overmatched. Having said that, let's keep in mind this was a sample of just 59 at-bats, and there's a reason why he's considered one of the best outfield prospects in baseball. Those reasons include 80-grade (on the 20-80 scouting scale) speed and the ability to make contact — often off the hard variety — to all parts of the field. He's going to have to rake in Triple-A, but if he does, Scott will be worth another chance when the Cardinals deem him worthy of one.

10. Brooks Lee, INF, Minnesota Twins

2024 stats: Has not played — Injury.

Lee hasn't had a chance to make his season debut yet, as he's currently dealing with back spasms and likely won't be back for the Twins until May. He still deserves a spot on this list as an infielder who hits from the left side with a plus hit-tool, above-average power and enough speed to provide double-digit steal rates. Lee doesn't have the upside of some of the other prospects on this list or some names below, but his advanced skill set deserves fantasy attention.

​Also considered: Jefferson Quero, C, Milwaukee Brewers; Orelvis Martinez, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays; Marco Luciano, SS, San Francisco Giants; Colson Montgomery, SS, Chicago White Sox; Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs