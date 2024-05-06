Tony Romo, other pros set to compete in All Pro Tour United Way Classic in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The All Pro Tour United Way Classic golf tournament tees off on May 8 at Hardscrabble Country Club.

Former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo, is set to compete in the tournament, along with 150 PGA hopefuls, according to United Way.

The week-long event will start with a youth clinic on Monday and a Pro-Am on Tuesday.

The APT officially kicks off on Wednesday, May 6. Competitors will compete for a grand prize of $20,000.

“Since the inaugural tournament in 2020, the United Way Classic has raised $333,000 for United Way partner agencies and provided an economic impact of over two million dollars to our area,” according to Shea Foldvary, President and CEO of The United Way of Fort Smith Area.

This year’s tournament is free and open to the public. United Way encourages spectators.

The youth clinic is open to anyone in first grade through 12th grade. Registration will be limited to the first 100 kids on a first-come first-serve basis.

The Pro-Am will see teams of four pair with a professional golfer from the All-Pro Tour.

The week will close with “Party on the Patio at Hardscrabble” on Friday and awards will be presented on Saturday.

To view the leaderboard and keep track of scores, click here.

