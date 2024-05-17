Tony Irons, seven-time state champion coach at Vashon HS, makes jump to college hoops

ST. LOUIS – Tony Irons, who coached the Vashon High School boys basketball program to seven state championships, is set for a new coaching opportunity next season.

Irons will take over as the head coach at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri, according to a news release from Saint Louis Public Schools.

Irons took over as the Vashon head coach in 2015, ending his run at the high school with four consecutive state titles. In nine seasons at Vashon, Irons helped the program to more than 200 wins. He won at least 20 games in eight of nine seasons.

“The opportunity to coach at Vashon took my career to the next level,” Irons said. “We had an

incredible amount of success, and I want to thank every one of the quality young men who

came through our program, embraced what we were doing, and worked tirelessly to be the

best. I would not be blessed with this new opportunity without them.”

SLPS also celebrated Irons’ success and his next opportunity.

“Coach Irons helped to highlight so many of the great attributes of our student-athletes here in

Saint Louis Public Schools,” said superintendent Dr. Keisha Scarlett. “We are incredibly excited to watch him climb to the elite levels of his

profession.”

