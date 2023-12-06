Tommy DeVito "wasn't surprised" he'll remain Giants starter

When Tommy DeVito replaced an injured Tyrod Taylor as the Giants quarterback during their Week Eight loss to the Jets, it didn't look like there was much chance he'd be a long-term choice at the position.

The Giants avoided letting DeVito throw the ball for the entire second half before losing in overtime and the next two weeks weren't much better, so his quick turnaround to playing winning football in a two victories before last week's bye was a surprise. Even with that, it was also a surprise to many that the Giants opted to stick with him for this week because Taylor is back on the field after recovering from the rib injury that landed him on injured reserve.

DeVito was not one of those people.

"I wasn't surprised but, at the same time, I didn't know what was going to happen," DeVito said at a Tuesday press conference. "I was told during the week, the bye week, that there was a decision that was going to be made and as soon as it was made that I would be made aware, and I was. I'm happy about it but at the same time, it's still a job. You still have to go out and perform and do everything. It's not like you're at the top now, which is completely far from but just going to try to go out but just going to go out and try to get better every day and try to earn the respect of my teammates and my coaches and try to do that every play."

At 4-8, the Giants can still harbor some hopes of making the playoffs. Those hopes could be all but extinguished with a loss to the Packers on Monday night, so the DeVito choice isn't just about letting a rookie play out the string. While it remains to be seen what that means for the Giants, it's a good sign for DeVito's future in the league that he's earned the team's trust over the last month.