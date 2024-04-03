Tom Izzo releases statement on departure of Michigan State basketball assistant coach

Michigan State basketball fans were eager to see some new faces on the bench coaching this year, and they will be getting at least one new assistant this year, as current assistant coach Mark Montgomery made it official on Wednesday and will be formally taking the Detroit Mercy head coaching job effective immediately.

Following the move, Tom Izzo put out a statement as part of the team’s press release:

Tom Izzo quoted in the press release: https://t.co/Edc6Kiaglw pic.twitter.com/4za6AChj2O — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) April 3, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire