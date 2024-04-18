Tom Izzo: A.J. Hoggard will not return to Michigan State basketball

In a recent, illuminating radio interview, Tom Izzo gave some much-requested clarity around his program as it currently stands. While there are still plenty of question-marks, it doesn’t appear that A.J. Hoggard is one of them, as far as MSU is concerned.

Izzo said that Hoggard is currently exploring a professional basketball career. Then added the following:

“He could go back to college. It wouldn’t be here,” Izzo said.

That seems pretty resolute. Izzo seems ready to give the reins to Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman and refresh his roster for another run.

