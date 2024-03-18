The current Indiana basketball coach decided against playing in the NIT.

A previous IU coach doesn't get it.

On Sunday's NIT selection show, ESPN college basketball analyst Tom Crean sounded off on teams turning down the 32-team event, which is broadcast by ESPN.

"I would want to coach. I'd want to develop my team," he said. "You've got bigger staffs than you've ever had. You have plenty of time for the (transfer) portal. Plenty of time to talk to recruits. Plenty of time to negotiate NIL deals. There's not plenty of time to play. There's not plenty of time to get your players on the floor and give them a chance to get better. There's not plenty of time for guys to continue to play, that may never get to play again."

Here's the deal: NIT schedule and what you need to know about the tournament

Other high-profile programs turning down the NIT included St. John's, Oklahoma and Memphis.

"If a guy doesn't want to play, go sit down. If a coach doesn't want to coach, go recruit," Crean said. "There's gotta be enough people to put five, six, seven people on the floor and go play. It makes absolutely no sense to me."

In 2017, Crean's final season as coach, IU decided against hosting an NIT game but went on the road, losing to Georgia Tech. Crean was fired soon thereafter.

Indiana State was a top seed for the NIT, and Butler is a No. 4 seed. This year, the championship will be played at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse.

A fired up @TomCrean on why he would NOT decline an NIT invitation: pic.twitter.com/RCZz9X1Df4 — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 18, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tom Crean sounds off on Indiana basketball, other teams passing on NIT