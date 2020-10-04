Tom Brady tosses second pick-six of the season, fourth in last six games

We’re not used to seeing Tom Brady throwing interceptions that are returned for touchdowns.

We’re also not used to seeing Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or any quarterback 43 years old still starting in the NFL. So a lot is new in 2020.

Brady threw his second pick-six of the season in the first quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Michael Davis jumped a route, picked off Brady and returned it 78 yards for a score.

That’s a pretty cool moment for Davis. He was 5 years old when the New England Patriots drafted Brady.

Brady threw a pick-six against the New Orleans Saints in the opener, and the trend started last season. It’s Brady’s fourth pick-six in his last six games, going back to last year. His final pass with the Patriots was a pick-six against the Tennessee Titans in a playoff loss.

Brady is still a capable quarterback. But the pick-sixes are a reminder that he might make a few more mistakes than usual in his mid-40s.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) threw a pick-six in the first quarter against the Chargers. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

