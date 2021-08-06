Tom Brady to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony

Tom Brady will take a quick break from training camp on Saturday and make the trek to Canton, Ohio.

Brady will be among several former teammates, coaches and family members watching longtime quarterback Peyton Manning be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday.

“Tom Brady is coming in, sitting in my section,” Manning said on Thursday night on Fox during the preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton.

“I’m not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that, but that means a lot that he’s taking the time and [Buccaneers coach] Bruce Arians and just people that have been apart of my football journey, for them to take the time to fly here to Canton, to be here for this ceremony really means a lot. I look forward to celebrating with them."

Brady: ‘Peyton was someone that I always just admired’

Brady is currently gearing up for his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall, where they’ll try to defend their Super Bowl win from February. He frequently squared off against Manning during his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Manning — who played in the league from 1998-2015 for both the Colts and the Denver Broncos — went 3-2 against Brady in the postseason. Brady, however, won 11 of their 17 matchups. Brady even won his first ever win as a starting quarterback against Manning in 2001.

"Peyton was someone that I always just admired as a quarterback, as a leader of a team," Brady said of Manning when he was voted into the Hall of Fame, via ESPN . "I always looked up to Peyton because he was a little older than me and always doing things the right way. His team was always in it.

"I know our teams had a rivalry against one another, but when you went against a Peyton-led team, you were going against the best team in the league. It's no real surprise that he'd be a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

Both the 2020 and the 2021 classes will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend in Ohio, as last season’s ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Manning is one of three first-ballot inductees in the 2021 class, along with Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson.

Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots speak after the AFC Championship on January 24, 2016, in Denver, Colorado — their last NFL meeting. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

