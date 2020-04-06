Tom Brady thanks fans on Instagram for 20 'amazing' years in New England

On Monday, Tom Brady penned an article for The Players Tribune about the inevitability of change.

He followed that up with an Instagram post thanking fans directly for their support during his 20-year run with the New England Patriots. The message arrived alongside a video featuring career and life highlights from signing a contract to celebrating Super Bowls.

“My journey over the past 20 years in New England has been amazing,” Brady wrote. “It’s been a long road, and I wouldn’t change anything about it. The support and love of New England fans has always been unconditional. Thank you, Pats Nation.”

Brady’s message for Belichick, Kraft

In addition to thanking fans, Brady reminisced about relationships with Patriots teammates, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. He also shared quotes from late former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler and longtime Patriots special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater.

“It’s really just about the relationships,” Brady said. “It’s about the people that I play for. The people that I played with. I think I came into a great situation here — a great coach, great owner and great teammates.”

Whenever the NFL starts up again, seeing Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey will be shocking, no matter how long fans in New England and beyond have had to prepare for it.

Brady appears to be doing his best to soften the blow for Patriots fans in the meantime.

