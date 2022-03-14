How Tom Brady’s return to Bucs, Kirk Cousins’ new deal with the Vikings impacts the Eagles

Saints and Panthers fans logging on twitter to see Tom Brady’s coming back:pic.twitter.com/YHK86xEvHK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 13, 2022

The NFL’s legal tampering period is just hours away from starting and a lot of the needs and priorities of certain teams just changed after some big NFL news.

Tom Brady took hostage of the NCAA’s selection Sunday, announcing that he’d be returning to the NFL after retiring a month ago.

With Brady back and teams looking for a quarterback besides Deshaun Watson, here’s how Sunday’s announcements will impact the Eagles moving forward.

Tom Brady returns

Brady’s return will ultimately impact the NFC, with Leonard Fournette now likely to return to Tampa. Brady returning also eliminates Tampa from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

Kirk Cousins signs new deal with Vikings

One of the richest quarterbacks in NFL history, Cousins again secured another guaranteed contract with Minnesota that could impact 2023 as well. Cousins is no longer potentially available.

Saints impact

Jameis Winston could be a free agent option to return to New Orleans if GM Micky Loomis can’t land Deshaun Watson.

Steelers impact

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, the Steelers could get in on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes or point towards either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett if they can’t acquire a top-notch signal-caller.

Panthers impact

Matt Rhule is entering what could be his final year in Carolina and with Sam Darnold not expected to be the answer, Carolina could end up making a call to the Eagles if they can’t land Deshaun Watson. The Panthers tried to acquire Minshew earlier this season and could try the move again.

Eagles impact

There’s no guarantee it’ll happen, but Philadelphia can definitely land more than a fifth-round pick for Gardner Minshew from a team in need of an efficient, mistake-proof quarterback that can sling the football around. Minshew will be a name to watch once Deshaun Watson is traded.

