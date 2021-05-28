Tom Brady posts epic tribute to Adam Vinatieri on Instagram

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. The NFL’s all-time scoring leader and four-time Super Bowl champion hung up his cleats after 24 seasons in the league. Players around the league posted on social media in tribute to Vinatieri. One of those players was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Vinatieri and Brady were teammates on three of New England’s Super Bowl teams. With clutch kicks at the end of those Super Bowls, he established himself as a key figure in Patriots folklore.

Thursday, Brady took to Instagram to post a tribute to his former teammate.

With Vinatieri now officially retired, it’ll be worth watching to see if a trip to Canton is the next big milestone in his future.

Related

Here are the Patriots who were not present for OTAs on Thursday

Recommended Stories

  • Callaway banned through at least 2022 after harassment probe

    Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations. Shortly after MLB's announcement of the suspension, the Los Angeles Angels said they had fired Callaway, the team's pitching coach since October 2019. The Angels suspended him on Feb. 2 at the start of MLB's investigation.

  • Tom Brady, other Bucs vets working out at team facility Friday

    The Buccaneers don’t have an organized team activity scheduled for Friday, but they have some key members of the team working out at their facility for the first time this offseason. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that quarterback Tom Brady and about 10 teammates, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown [more]

  • Tennis-Another year, same question - Can anyone stop Nadal?

    Unbelievably, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal is only third seed for this year's Roland Garros fortnight, below Daniil Medvedev who has never won a match on the Parisian clay. The Spaniard has also been lumped in the same side of the men's draw as his great rivals, world number one Novak Djokovic and the returning Roger Federer. Yet, it would still be a huge surprise if Nadal were not the last man standing when the tournament concludes on June 13.

  • Pros & Cons Of A Passive Buy And Hold Strategy

    Forget market timing: we look at the pros and cons of the tried, tested, and true strategy of buying and holding stocks for the long-term.

  • DeVonta Smith partakes in an interesting practice drill

    Former Alabama WR DeVonta Smith is participating in Eagles' offseason training and a recent video shows him using an interesting ...

  • Le’Veon Bell insists he’ll play this year, blames Jets’ play calling for decline

    Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell says he will play and play well this season. In a series of tweets, Bell went back and forth with fans, saying anyone who doubts him will be proven wrong. “2021 will be the year y’all reminded,” Bell wrote. So where will Bell go? He says that will be [more]

  • Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis reunite as each takes next step in post-playing career

    Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis reminisced on their time playing together and spoke out about what’s next.

  • Bill Belichick shares his initial reaction to working with QB Mac Jones

    Bill Belichick has gotten the opportunity to coach Mac Jones on and off the field.

  • 3-pointer sends both teams into a frenzy

    Oklahoma high school student Elisandro Rivera caused total chaos in the gym when he scored a three-pointer during his conference game.

  • Tom Brady pays tribute to Adam Vinatieri with ultimate compliment

    Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady paid newly retired kicker Adam Vinatieri the ultimate compliment in an Instagram story post Thursday.

  • NASCAR teams test flaps to reduce spray at Richmond wet tire session

    Three Cup teams tested different variations of flaps to reduce the spray of water behind cars. Joey Logano details how that went.

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • Can 'Captain America' save his season at Indy 500?

    Ryan Hunter-Reay doesn't need to do the math. “Obviously, I have a lot less in front of me than I have behind me,” Hunter-Reay said. Hunter-Reay is back in the familiar confines of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is ready to flip his season with a second career Indianapolis 500 victory.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

    The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat out of the playoffs, and they're making the task of dispatching the reigning Eastern Conference champions look very simple. Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Bucks took a 3-0 lead in their East first-round series with a 113-84 victory in Miami on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Milwaukee, which can finish the sweep and move into the East semifinals with a win Saturday afternoon.

  • Avalanche F Nazem Kadri appeals eight-game suspension

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is appealing the eight-game suspension that was handed down by the NHL's Department of Player Safety following an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. The NHL Players' Association filed the appeal for Kadri on Sunday night. The appeal goes to league commissioner Gary Bettman first, but Kadri then could ask to have a neutral arbitrator hear the case.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • Petersen makes 18 saves, U.S. beats Kazakhstan 3-0 at worlds

    Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship. Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52. “We knew Kazakhstan would be a tight defensive team, and I’m proud of the way our guys were able to adjust our structure and come out with the win,” coach Jack Capuano said.

  • Olympics-IOC now in 'delivery mode' for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

    Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week. "The mood 100% is we are now in delivery mode for the Games," he told reporters at the announcement of Britain's male artistic gymnastics squad.

  • NASCAR shifts Camping World Truck Series Playoffs race to Darlington

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic, NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, originally scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, to Darlington Raceway. The race will be the first of a Sunday Playoffs doubleheader at Darlington and […]