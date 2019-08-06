Tom Brady lists Massachusetts estate for $39.5M days after agreeing to extension with Patriots

Tom Brady is staying in New England for at least a couple more years, though it won’t be in the same house.

Brady, who agreed to a two-year extension with the New England Patriots this week, has listed the house he owns with wife, Gisele Bundchen, on the market.

The four-year-old Brookline, Massachusetts, home is listed for $39.5 million on Sotheby’s International Realty. The listing also went up Tuesday morning on Zillow, but quickly changed to “off market.”

The “one-of-a-kind masterpiece” is on 5.24 acres next to the 9th hole at The Country Club. It has a three-car garage, stoned carport and circular driveway for 20 cars.

While the 9,716 square-foot home provides a mere five bedrooms, it’s not lacking in other amenities. It has a recreation room, kids play room, wine room, gym, spa and garden. It comes with a 2,400 square-foot guest house, designed to look like an old barn, that has a yoga studio inside.

Brady also owns homes in Armenia, New York — a three-hour drive from the Patriots’ stadium — and the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. According to a July 31 report by the New York Post, the couple are looking at real estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Alpine, New Jersey. Both are between approximately three and four hours drive to Gillette Stadium.

The quarterback’s contract extension runs through 2021 and due to language in the deal he can void the last two years. It’s essentially a one-year deal that requires a new one before the end of the 2019 league season or else he’ll be a free agent.

That combined with a house listing certainly riles up the speculation. He has said it is his goal to keep playing until he’s 45; he turned 42 on Saturday. And the Post speculated the family may be looking at homes and good schools for the kids in their post-football life.

They could also be selling before the market potentially flips to make some money off the deal, a move they’ve made in the past.

Or, you know, maybe they want to live in a different house.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen listed their five-acre estate in Brookline for sale. (AP)

