Tom Brady has high praise for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after his performance vs. Packers

Tom Brady has been an NFL quarterback for over 20 years and he’s rushed for over 100 yards in a season three times during his storied career.

During a recent episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray,” the legendary quarterback applauded the 157-yard rushing performance from Jalen Hurts against the Packers.

He also pointed out just how well Hurts is playing for the 10-1 Eagles.

Tom Brady on Jalen Hurts, via the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” pic.twitter.com/okmhOMtg4R — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 29, 2022

Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback while also throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles’ third-year quarterback is a leading MVP candidate and a much-improved player one year after a deflating playoff debut against the Buccaneers.

