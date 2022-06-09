Tom Brady gets his hair dyed orange at Tampa Bay Buccaneers' annual charity event

Tom Brady may not actually bleed orange, but his fabulously coiffed hair now comes very close to showing that kind of team spirit.

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and several of his teammates took part in a charity event called "Cut and Color for a Cure" to benefit the fight against pediatric cancer.

Some Tampa Bay-area cancer survivors helped out the stylists, who were tasked with shearing the GOAT and giving him a fresh new look. The seven-time Super Bowl champion pulled a crowd-pleasing move when he opted to go with the Bucs' prominent shade of orange to accompany his new 'do.

.@TomBrady had his hair dyed orange by a very special group of kids. 🧡



Pediatric cancer patients got to give the GOAT a new look as a part of the @Buccaneers "Cut and Color for a Cure" event to raise money for the NPCF. (via @rachelwest__) pic.twitter.com/nC4qXWG8Jz — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2022

The Bucs say their players and staff members helped raise over $117,000 for The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation at the team's eighth annual event.

We're proud to have raised more than $117K during our eighth annual Cut and Color for a Cure, benefiting @PediatricCancer 🙏 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 8, 2022

NFL SCHEDULE: The best game for every week of the 2022 regular season

NFL 2022: 10 of the most intriguing matchups of upcoming season

SPORTS, DELIVERED: Get latest news right in your inbox!

Story continues

Brady, 44, briefly retired after the Bucs were eliminated from last season's playoffs, but then changed his mind a little more than a month later and decided to return for a 23rd NFL season.

Tom Brady greets Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich at a minicamp workout on Wednesday in Tampa.

Last month, Fox Sports announced that Brady would join the network's No. 1 NFL announcing team after he retires for good - whenever that may be.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers raise over $117K for pediatric cancer