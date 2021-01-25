Tom Brady’s former Patriots teammates react to his NFC Championship victory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s clear there was no bad blood when Tom Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay.

The 43-year-old gave everything he had to the New England Patriots and that resulted in nine Super Bowl appearances and six victories. He dedicated two decades of his life to the franchise, and he was ready to experience life outside of Gillette Stadium. Now, the Buccaneers quarterback is en route to his tenth Super Bowl appearance after defeating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game.

Following the astounding feat, Brady’s former Patriots teammates went to Twitter to congratulate him on the victory — making sure it was known he’s the greatest to ever do it.

Now it’s time for Brady to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-162-3O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+135+3U 56.5
Game Info

Latest Stories