Tom Brady excused from Bucs practice again for personal reasons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Todd Bowles
    Todd Bowles
    American football player and coach

Just a few days after taking a day off for personal reasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is doing it again Thursday.

Brady is expected to be gone for a few days this time, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The team is “on board” with the reasons he’ll be missing some time, Rapoport says.

The Bucs are hosting the Miami Dolphins for join practices this week as they prepare for their preseason opener against them Saturday night. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles already said Brady wouldn’t play in the game, so it won’t impact much if he’s not on the sideline either.

List

Top takeaways from Bucs' 1st unofficial depth chart for 2022

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories