Tom Brady excused from Bucs practice again for personal reasons

Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent. But it'll be a little bit before he's back. https://t.co/OkdVgjnRJa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2022

Just a few days after taking a day off for personal reasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is doing it again Thursday.

Brady is expected to be gone for a few days this time, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The team is “on board” with the reasons he’ll be missing some time, Rapoport says.

The Bucs are hosting the Miami Dolphins for join practices this week as they prepare for their preseason opener against them Saturday night. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles already said Brady wouldn’t play in the game, so it won’t impact much if he’s not on the sideline either.

List

Top takeaways from Bucs' 1st unofficial depth chart for 2022

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire