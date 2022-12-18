Tom Brady, Buccaneers outplay Joe Burrow, Bengals in first half

Barry Werner
The GOAT still has it in him.

With Joe Burrow in Tampa to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, is it any surprise the great quarterback came up with a huge first half to show his younger counterpart how it is done?

The Buccaneers were up 17-3 at the break and Brady had thrown a pair of touchdown passes.

He had 194 passing yards to Burrow’s 86 and the Bengals’ quarterback had already been picked.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

